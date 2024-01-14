en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Evolution of Slang: A Journey from Ballroom Culture to TikTok

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:55 pm EST
In the ever-evolving linguistic landscape, contemporary slang is increasingly drawing from a diverse medley of cultural sources. From Korean pop culture and rap to gaming and TikTok influencers, the origins are manifold. However, one source stands out prominently – the ballroom culture. An inimitable part of New York’s history from the 1960s and ’70s, ballroom culture offered a sanctuary for the queer, black, and Latinx communities against the white-dominated drag scene. It is now contributing vibrant terms like ‘mother,’ ‘served,’ ‘snatched,’ and ‘ate’ to the modern lexicon.

The Rise of Ballroom Lingo

Media phenomena like ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and ‘Pose’ have catapulted ballroom culture’s unique jargon into mainstream limelight. The term ‘mother’ has been redefined to signify a powerful, nurturing influence, often associated with celebrity figures as iconic as Madonna and Beyonce. ‘Served,’ on the other hand, is a testament to a bold expression of personality through attire, while ‘snatched’ has become the go-to phrase to convey perfection, typically used to describe outstanding performances or visually stunning looks.

The Double-Edged Sword of Appropriation

While increasing visibility for these terms carries potential for greater inclusivity, it also risks detaching them from their original context and history. This raises significant concerns about cultural appropriation, highlighting the importance of understanding and respecting the roots of the language we use.

Other Emerging Slang Terms

Simultaneously, other slang expressions are gaining traction. ‘Cheugy,’ for instance, is used to indicate someone who is trying too hard, while ‘Gucci’ has been repurposed to refer to something good. ‘Delulu’ is a quirky term indicating a delusional but confident belief. ‘GirlyPop’ is a nod towards a cute, feminine style, and ‘gyatt’ is an exclamation of admiration for a curvy figure. These terms reflect not just a blend of linguistic influences, but also the fluid nature of language as various subcultures and online communities continue to shape it.

As we navigate through the complex terrain of contemporary slang, we are reminded of the dynamic nature of language. It is a reflection of our cultural melting pot, a testament to our ability to adapt and evolve. However, it also calls for learning, growth, and open-mindedness in addressing linguistic evolution and cultural appropriation. Only then can we truly appreciate the beauty and diversity of our shared language.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

