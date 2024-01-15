en English
The Evolution of Pakistan’s Portrayal in Bollywood: A Historical Overview

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
In the world of Hindi cinema, the depiction of Pakistan has seen a significant evolution. The initial reluctance to mention Pakistan, attributable to the fresh wounds of Partition, was replaced by roundabout references to the ‘neighbouring country’ or the ‘foreign hand’. This narrative was largely driven by the cinema’s focus on Nehruvian ideals and nation-building, with films like ‘Naya Daur’, ‘Shree 420’, and ‘Do Bigha Zameen’ leading the way.

Generational Shift and Dimensional Discussions

However, the 1990s marked a generational shift as the children of Partition survivors began making films. This led to more multidimensional discussions about Partition. Adaptations of Partition literature like ‘Earth’, ‘Train to Pakistan’, and ‘Pinjar’ began to appear, offering nuanced perspectives on the event that had so deeply impacted the subcontinent.

Exploring Pakistani Society

Not just the aftermath of Partition, films also started exploring the intricacies of Pakistani society, politics, and military. ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Veer-Zaara’ portrayed love stories across the India-Pakistan divide, suggesting that love could indeed transcend national animosities. These narratives were a refreshing change, offering different lenses to view our neighbour.

War and Perception

The four wars between India and Pakistan, along with Pakistan’s increased efforts to promote separatism and violence in Jammu and Kashmir during the 1990s, influenced public perception and consequently, the narratives in Bollywood. Films like ‘Border’, ‘Mission Kashmir’, ‘LOC: Kargil’, and ‘Lakshya’ set new standards in Indian war filmmaking, reflecting the tense political climate of the times.

Recent Narrative Shift

In recent years, there has been a tonal shift, with films from 2017 onwards depicting Pakistan as a unidimensional evil enemy, reflecting and reinforcing India’s political discourse. Nevertheless, ‘Tiger 3’ stands out as an exception, showing a potential for friendship or reconciliation and achieving commercial success despite this trend.

Arts & Entertainment India Pakistan
