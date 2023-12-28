en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Entertainment World Gears Up for New Year’s Eve: A Panorama of Celebrations

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:17 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:20 am EST
The entertainment world is set to bid farewell to 2023 in style, with celebrities making plans to mark New Year’s Eve in various glamorous locations. Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Agastya Nanda, Varun Dhawan, Uorfi Javed, and Karisma Kapoor all have travel plans to welcome 2024 at different destinations.

Star-Studded New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are among the stars gearing up for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Cardi B and LL Cool J are slated to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, with additional acts including Post Malone, NewJeans, and Ivy Queen. The event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest for the 19th consecutive year, will also feature comedic segments and an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.

Celebrity Couple’s New Year’s Eve Plans

Despite rumors of a potential split, celebrity couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are spending New Year’s Eve apart due to work commitments. Shelton is set to perform at New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, while Stefani will be in Vegas for the second year running. However, the couple reassured fans of their unity, sharing a video of their Italian-themed family Christmas meal on Instagram. The duo has been together since November 2015, got engaged in October 2020, and tied the knot in July 2021.

Stellar Lineup for the New Year’s Eve Broadcasts

TV networks are preparing New Year’s Eve specials with performances and guest appearances. ABC’s special will feature artists like Cardi B, Post Malone, and Megan Thee Stallion, while CNN’s special will showcase performances by Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, and Jonas Brothers. CBS and Paramount+ will host a New Year’s countdown with performances by country stars like Blake Shelton and Thomas Rhett.

Christmas Celebrations and Announcements

Celebrities also took to social media to share their Christmas celebrations and updates. Derek Hough celebrated his wife’s recovery from surgery with a Christmas kiss, while Keke Palmer dressed up with her son for the holidays. Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple, and Kane Brown and his wife announced they are expecting their third child.

A Glimpse into the Entertainment World

In other news, Arbaaz Khan’s wedding with Sshura Khan was a major event, with family members Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, and Salim Khan present for the celebrations. Salman Khan also celebrated his birthday, with a collection of his best pictures with his family shared. In sports, India faced South Africa on the first day of the 1st Test match, while health advice was offered through an HIV diet plan. Lastly, a sneak peek into India’s first wide-body plane, the AirIndia A350, was shared, along with photos from Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s pastel-themed wedding.

Arts & Entertainment
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

