en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

The Enduring Legacy of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’: From Prince to Sinéad O’Connor

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
The Enduring Legacy of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’: From Prince to Sinéad O’Connor

Every so often, a song emerges that transcends the boundaries of time, culture, and generation. One such melody is “Nothing Compares 2 U”—a poignant anthem for love and loss that continues to resonate with listeners worldwide. The song, written by the legendary artist Prince and famously performed by the Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, has a legacy that is as intriguing as the notes that comprise its melody.

The Genesis of a Timeless Classic

Initially, “Nothing Compares 2 U” was composed not for O’Connor, but for a band known as The Family. Prince, known for his prolific songwriting, penned the lyrics swiftly and recorded the majority of the song in a single session. His ability to write compelling breakup songs—such as this one—is often attributed to his personal experiences. The separation of his parents and the emotional aftermath he endured is believed to have deeply influenced his music.

The Musings Behind the Lyrics

While many speculate that “Nothing Compares 2 U” was written for Prince’s associate Susanah Melvoin or his bandmate Jerome Benton, the truth may be more nuanced. Sound engineer Susan Rogers suggests that certain lyrics may have been inspired by something as mundane as the departure of Prince’s housekeeper, Sandy Scipioni, who left due to a family bereavement. This conjecture, if true, adds a layer of emotional depth to the song, hinting at Prince’s ability to transform everyday experiences into heartfelt lyrics.

Contributions that Amplified the Melody

The song also owes its depth and texture to the contributions from The Family’s saxophonist Eric Leeds and vocalists Susannah Melvoin and Paul Peterson. Their voices and instruments added the extra nuance that made the song a timeless classic.

However, it was Sinéad O’Connor’s 1990 rendition that catapulted the song into the global spotlight. The raw emotion she brought to the performance became her signature, even though many listeners did not realize it was a cover. Her interpretation of the song is so deeply associated with her that it stands as an epitaph for both her and Prince, who have since passed away.

Today, “Nothing Compares 2 U” remains a testament to the transformative power of music. It is a song that encapsulates the universal experience of love and loss, serving as a reminder of the emotional depth that music can reach—an enduring legacy of Prince and Sinéad O’Connor.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
9 seconds ago
Katherine Ryan's Candid Take on Personal Life and Comedy Industry's Dark Side
Canadian comedian, Katherine Ryan, renowned for her acerbic wit and unflinching honesty, sat down with The Times to discuss her personal life and experiences within the comedy industry. The 40-year-old comedienne, who has been in a relationship with Bobby Kootstra since 2018, shared insights on everything from motherhood to her sex life, and her thoughts
Katherine Ryan's Candid Take on Personal Life and Comedy Industry's Dark Side
2024: A Year of Resurgence for Film and TV Industry
2 mins ago
2024: A Year of Resurgence for Film and TV Industry
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Reunite at Critics Choice Awards
3 mins ago
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Reunite at Critics Choice Awards
Square Enix Unveils Fast Travel System in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
14 seconds ago
Square Enix Unveils Fast Travel System in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Cradle Of Filth Confirms Ed Sheeran Collaboration on Upcoming Album
43 seconds ago
Cradle Of Filth Confirms Ed Sheeran Collaboration on Upcoming Album
Critics Choice Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Dominates, Dunster & Heydon Share Spotlight
2 mins ago
Critics Choice Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Dominates, Dunster & Heydon Share Spotlight
Latest Headlines
World News
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership
13 seconds
GWL-Voices Highlights Gender Disparity in UN Leadership
Northern Ireland's Leaders Convene in Crucial Talks: Devolution and Major Industrial Action on Horizon
16 seconds
Northern Ireland's Leaders Convene in Crucial Talks: Devolution and Major Industrial Action on Horizon
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
27 seconds
Naomi Osaka Returns to Court at Australian Open 2024: Faces Caroline Garcia in the First Round
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
34 seconds
Papua New Guinea's Capital Engulfed in Unrest: A Thorough Report
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
37 seconds
Do Not Consume Notice Revoked for Mulranny Water Supply: Water Now Safe
Jacqui Hurley's Magical Family Tribute at Disneyland Florida
42 seconds
Jacqui Hurley's Magical Family Tribute at Disneyland Florida
Religion and Politics: A Critical Examination in Tim Alberta's 'The Kingdom, the Power and the Glory'
51 seconds
Religion and Politics: A Critical Examination in Tim Alberta's 'The Kingdom, the Power and the Glory'
Taiwan's Political Landscape Transformed: Third Party Emerges as Kingmaker
53 seconds
Taiwan's Political Landscape Transformed: Third Party Emerges as Kingmaker
U.S. Lawmakers to Cast Decisive Vote on Stopgap Funding Measure
1 min
U.S. Lawmakers to Cast Decisive Vote on Stopgap Funding Measure
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
3 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
16 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
21 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
44 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app