Arts & Entertainment

The Enduring ‘Alanis Effect’: Kelly Clarkson, Olivia Rodrigo, and the Resonance of ‘Jagged Little Pill’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
The Enduring ‘Alanis Effect’: Kelly Clarkson, Olivia Rodrigo, and the Resonance of ‘Jagged Little Pill’

Twenty-five years after the release of ‘Jagged Little Pill,’ the Grammy-winning album that defined a generation, the music and influence of Alanis Morissette continue to resonate with artists of the current era. Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill,’ a colossal success selling over 33 million copies, has left an indelible mark not only on the music industry but also on artists like Kelly Clarkson and Olivia Rodrigo.

The Alanis Effect

Clarkson, a Grammy-winning artist in her own right and host of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ has been outspoken about Morissette’s influence on her career. She recently likened Rodrigo’s impact with her 2021 album ‘Sour’ to Morissette’s own seismic influence, implying that Rodrigo is the ‘new Alanis’ for the current generation. This comparison underlines the broad impact Morissette’s music has had on different generations of artists, cementing her place in music history.

Rodrigo’s Admiration

For her part, Rodrigo, the breakout star of 2021, has expressed her admiration for Morissette. She recalled how Morissette’s song ‘You Oughta Know’ left a deep impression when she first heard it at the age of 12. Rodrigo’s raw and emotionally charged music, much like Morissette’s, has resonated with a generation grappling with similar themes of heartbreak, introspection, and self-discovery.

Clarkson’s Tribute

Clarkson’s ‘Kellyoke’ segment, where she covers popular songs, recently received accolades for her rendition of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Used To Be Young.’ The show continues to garner love and support, particularly after her move to New York City. It’s through these covers that Clarkson pays tribute to her musical influences, like Morissette, and continues to drive their enduring legacy.

In a fitting tribute to the enduring influence of Morissette, a live five-piece band, Alanis UK, is recreating the 90s sound and attitude of ‘Jagged Little Pill,’ featuring hits such as ‘Ironic,’ ‘You Oughta Know,’ ‘Head Over Feet,’ and ‘Thank U.’ The event aims to provide an evening of nostalgia and appreciation for Morissette’s fans and the music that shaped a generation.

The echoes of Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ continue to reverberate through the music world, inspiring new generations of artists and reaffirming the timeless relevance of her work. As Clarkson and Rodrigo’s admiration for Morissette demonstrates, the ‘Alanis effect’ remains as potent today as it was a quarter of a century ago.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

