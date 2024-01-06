en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

The End of an Era: Remembering Professor Amruth Someshwar’s Contributions to Tulu Literature and Folk Culture

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
The End of an Era: Remembering Professor Amruth Someshwar’s Contributions to Tulu Literature and Folk Culture

In the quiet town of Someshwar, nestled on the outskirts of Mangaluru, an era of folk literature and culture came to an end. Revered Kannada and Tulu writer, folklorist, and scholar, Professor Amruth Someshwar breathed his last on Saturday morning. Succumbing to age-related illness at 88, he left behind an indelible imprint on the cultural and literary landscape of Karnataka.

A Life Devoted to Tulu and Folk Traditions

Professor Someshwar, born in 1935, devoted his life to the development of the Tulu language and literature. His passion led him to not only write in the dialect but also conduct extensive research on its folk traditions. His work on Yakshagana, a traditional Indian theatre form, and the spirit worship ritual, Bhootharadhane, is highly regarded by academics and cultural enthusiasts alike.

An Illustrious Literary Career

Professor Someshwar’s love for his native language and culture was reflected in his prolific writing. His literary contributions spanned various forms including poems, plays, dance ballets, radio plays, and devotional songs. His Tulu plays such as ‘Tambila’, ‘Rangeetha’, ‘Gondolu’, and ‘Ullaloda Veera Rabi Abbakka Devi’, as well as Yakshagana prasangas like ‘Amarashilpi Veerakalkuda’ and ‘Tripura Mathana’ are celebrated works in the Tulu literary world.

Recognition and Accolades

Throughout his illustrious career, he was honored with several prestigious awards. These included the Parthi Subba Award, Bhasha Samman from the Sahitya Akademi, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy Award, and Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai award. In addition, he was a recipient of a Karnataka Rajyotsava award and an honorary doctorate from Mangalore University.

The void left by Professor Someshwar will be felt deeply in the world of Tulu literature and folk culture. He is survived by his wife and two sons. The public has been invited to pay their respects at his residence in Someshwara, with the final rites scheduled for Sunday.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Obituary
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Light & Wonder Appoints Michael Marchetti to Board of Directors
NASDAQ-listed company, Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) has announced the induction of Michael Marchetti into its Board of Directors. A luminary in the mobile gaming industry, Marchetti’s appointment is set to officially begin on January 15, 2024, with confirmation by re-election at the company’s annual meeting later in the year. A Strategic Acquisition Marchetti’s selection
Light & Wonder Appoints Michael Marchetti to Board of Directors
'Purple Rain' to Reign Broadway: The Iconic Prince Film Gets a Musical Adaptation
11 mins ago
'Purple Rain' to Reign Broadway: The Iconic Prince Film Gets a Musical Adaptation
Witherspoon and Kidman Confirms New Season of HBO Series
12 mins ago
Witherspoon and Kidman Confirms New Season of HBO Series
Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards 2024: Recognizing Musical Legends and Metallica's First Marching Band Challenge
4 mins ago
Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards 2024: Recognizing Musical Legends and Metallica's First Marching Band Challenge
RTÉ Choice Music Prize 2023: Irish Album of the Year Shortlist Unveiled
8 mins ago
RTÉ Choice Music Prize 2023: Irish Album of the Year Shortlist Unveiled
Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' Movie Shatters Global Box Office Records
10 mins ago
Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' Movie Shatters Global Box Office Records
Latest Headlines
World News
YS Biopharma Appoints Rui Yu as Chairperson of Audit Committee
17 seconds
YS Biopharma Appoints Rui Yu as Chairperson of Audit Committee
Jared Kushner's Podcast Appearance: A Debate on Privilege and Optimism
50 seconds
Jared Kushner's Podcast Appearance: A Debate on Privilege and Optimism
Becky Lynch: Life Beyond the Ring
2 mins
Becky Lynch: Life Beyond the Ring
Stacy Sanders Appointed as First Chief Competition Officer by HHS
2 mins
Stacy Sanders Appointed as First Chief Competition Officer by HHS
Renewaballs and Hubba Team Up to Tackle Tennis Ball Waste
3 mins
Renewaballs and Hubba Team Up to Tackle Tennis Ball Waste
LaTurner Raises Security Concerns Over Chinese Firm's U.S. Investment
5 mins
LaTurner Raises Security Concerns Over Chinese Firm's U.S. Investment
South Carolina's Healthcare Revolution: Dismantling Regulatory Barriers to Boost Competition and Innovation
5 mins
South Carolina's Healthcare Revolution: Dismantling Regulatory Barriers to Boost Competition and Innovation
Rishi Sunak: Championing Forgotten Towns and Fair Play
5 mins
Rishi Sunak: Championing Forgotten Towns and Fair Play
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
5 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
5 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app