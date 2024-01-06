The End of an Era: Remembering Professor Amruth Someshwar’s Contributions to Tulu Literature and Folk Culture

In the quiet town of Someshwar, nestled on the outskirts of Mangaluru, an era of folk literature and culture came to an end. Revered Kannada and Tulu writer, folklorist, and scholar, Professor Amruth Someshwar breathed his last on Saturday morning. Succumbing to age-related illness at 88, he left behind an indelible imprint on the cultural and literary landscape of Karnataka.

A Life Devoted to Tulu and Folk Traditions

Professor Someshwar, born in 1935, devoted his life to the development of the Tulu language and literature. His passion led him to not only write in the dialect but also conduct extensive research on its folk traditions. His work on Yakshagana, a traditional Indian theatre form, and the spirit worship ritual, Bhootharadhane, is highly regarded by academics and cultural enthusiasts alike.

An Illustrious Literary Career

Professor Someshwar’s love for his native language and culture was reflected in his prolific writing. His literary contributions spanned various forms including poems, plays, dance ballets, radio plays, and devotional songs. His Tulu plays such as ‘Tambila’, ‘Rangeetha’, ‘Gondolu’, and ‘Ullaloda Veera Rabi Abbakka Devi’, as well as Yakshagana prasangas like ‘Amarashilpi Veerakalkuda’ and ‘Tripura Mathana’ are celebrated works in the Tulu literary world.

Recognition and Accolades

Throughout his illustrious career, he was honored with several prestigious awards. These included the Parthi Subba Award, Bhasha Samman from the Sahitya Akademi, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy Award, and Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai award. In addition, he was a recipient of a Karnataka Rajyotsava award and an honorary doctorate from Mangalore University.

The void left by Professor Someshwar will be felt deeply in the world of Tulu literature and folk culture. He is survived by his wife and two sons. The public has been invited to pay their respects at his residence in Someshwara, with the final rites scheduled for Sunday.