The Earth has Shifted: An Artistic Exploration of Environmental and Psychological Shifts

The curtain lifted on a thought-provoking exhibition titled 'The Earth has Shifted' at L'Atlas in Paris, a display showcasing the works of nine distinguished artists, all curated by Sarina Basta from Radicants. This exhibition, a brainchild of the Iranian-Londoner gallery Ab-Anbar, offers an intriguing exploration of an Earth that has been markedly altered due to human activities, such as extensive water extraction for consumption and agricultural purposes.

Contemplating Subtle Shifts

The participating artists are invited to contemplate and portray the subtle yet significant changes in our environment and collective psyche brought about by such shifts. The exhibition's title not only refers to a tangible physical phenomenon but also to emotional dislocations. This dual allusion connects the concept to historical events of profound impact, like the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, as examined by Marguerite Duras in her script for Alain Resnais.

Ab-Anbar: A Conduit for Artistic Expression

Ab-Anbar, established in Tehran in 2014 and relocated to London's Fitzrovia in 2020, seeks to foster dialogue and understanding of complex artistic expressions that transcend aesthetic, political, social, and psychological boundaries. This exhibition exemplifies Ab-Anbar's commitment to this ambitious mission.

Radicants and L'Atlas: Fostering Innovation and Cultural Exchange

Similarly, Radicants, a curatorial cooperative founded by Nicolas Bourriaud in 2022, focuses on innovative exhibitions and acknowledging emerging or historically overlooked artists. L'Atlas, sponsored by the Emerige Group, is a renowned Parisian exhibition space that hosts international contemporary art and promotes cultural exchange. The 'The Earth has Shifted' exhibition serves as another testament to these organizations' broader ambition to support and disseminate contemporary art on a global scale.

In conclusion, the exhibition 'The Earth has Shifted' at L'Atlas is a compelling exploration of the profound changes that human activities have brought about on Earth. It invites visitors to reflect on these changes and challenges them to think more deeply about our relationship with our planet.