‘The Duke of Death and His Maid’ to Conclude with Third Season in April 2024

The highly acclaimed anime series, The Duke of Death and His Maid, returns for its third and conclusive season in April 2024. This bittersweet tale, stemming from the pen of Koharu Inoue, unfolds the romance between a cursed nobleman – ‘The Duke’ – and his devoted maid, ‘Alice’. The manga, which found its roots on Sunday Webry, has been brought into the animated realm by the efforts of J.C. Staff, with Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment handling the CGI aspects.

The Curse That Binds

The crux of the story rests on the Duke’s curse, a terrible affliction that bestows upon him the power to kill with a mere touch. This curse, as revealed in the second season, is the handiwork of the formidable witch, Caph. The impending season is set to unravel this thread of mystery and bring resolution to the Duke’s predicament. Will the Duke and Alice find a way to break this spell that keeps them apart?

The Final Chapter

The third season promises to bring this captivating narrative to its grand conclusion. The same team from the second season, including the animation production by J.C.STAFF, returns to breathe life into this finale. The anticipation for the final season is stoked further by the release of a teaser visual, hinting at the dramatic climax that awaits fans.

Free Streaming Opportunity

In a move that is sure to delight fans, NBC Universal Entertainment Japan’s official YouTube channel is currently offering free streaming of the first and second seasons until January 8th. This provides a golden opportunity for fans to reacquaint themselves with the story, or for new viewers to immerse themselves in this enchanting tale ahead of the final season’s premiere.