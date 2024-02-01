The Dismemberment Plan Reunites for Charity Compilation, Honors Dischord Records

In a remarkable reunion, The Dismemberment Plan, the celebrated American indie rock band, has emerged from a nine-year hiatus to record a cover of Circus Lupus' song 'Unrequited.' This new recording is a pivotal part of 'Yesterday & Today: DC Does Dischord,' a compilation honoring the influential Dischord Records roster. This project, meticulously compiled by For Love Of Records, is not merely a tribute but also serves a charitable purpose, funneling a portion of its proceeds to aid We Are Family DC, a local organization that extends support to senior citizens.

The Dismemberment Plan Breaks Silence with a Tribute

The cover by The Dismemberment Plan is particularly significant as it marks their first new recording since the release of their 2013 comeback album, 'Uncanney Valley.' The recording session, held in Richmond last August, brought the band members together after nearly a decade, reigniting their musical synergy and collective passion.

Saluting Dischord Records While Serving a Noble Cause

'Yesterday & Today: DC Does Dischord' is an ambitious compilation that pays homage to the Dischord Records roster while also contributing to a social cause. The project features contributions from a line-up of artists such as Ted Leo and J Robbins, reinforcing the spirit of the indie music scene. The proceeds from this project are dedicated to We Are Family DC, an organization that is committed to supporting senior citizens in the area.

A Warm Reception for the Band's Reunion

The release of the cover of 'Unrequited' by The Dismemberment Plan has generated a wave of excitement among fans and caught the attention of critics. Brooklyn Vegan, an influential music blog, has highlighted this new release, providing a boost to its visibility. The cover is now available for audiences to appreciate and enjoy, symbolizing the band's resurgence and their contribution to a noble cause.