Arts & Entertainment

The CW’s ‘Wild Cards’ Offers an Unlikely Alliance, Premieres January 17

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
The CW’s ‘Wild Cards’ Offers an Unlikely Alliance, Premieres January 17

The CW is gearing up to premiere a fresh procedural comedy series, ‘Wild Cards’, on January 17, boasting a cast headlined by notable actors Jason Priestley and Vanessa Morgan. A unique blend of traditional police procedurals and elaborate scams, the series promises an entertaining narrative that explores themes of trust, partnership, and redemption.

The Unlikely Duo

The series centers on an unlikely partnership. Demoted detective Cole Ellis, portrayed by Giacomo Gianniotti, and con woman Max Mitchell, enacted by Vanessa Morgan, find themselves compelled to collaborate to solve crimes. Max, known for her transient lifestyle, scamming people, finds herself assisting Cole in cracking a case following her arrest. This unlikely alliance offers both a shot at redemption: Cole, eager to reclaim his detective position, and Max, looking to evade a jail sentence.

Traditional Police Work Meets Scheming

‘Wild Cards’ is set to offer a captivating blend of orthodox police work and intricate scams, complete with accents, disguises, and calculated schemes to apprehend criminals. This unique approach to crime-solving is anticipated to add an extra layer of intrigue to the series and keep viewers hooked.

Character Dynamics

In an intriguing twist, Max’s father, George, a conman currently serving time in prison, is revealed to be offering advice to Cole, thereby contributing to the dynamic between the lead characters. The series is expected to delve deep into these character dynamics, offering viewers a unique perspective as the main protagonists navigate their complex relationship.

Arts & Entertainment Crime United States
