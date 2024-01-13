en English
Arts & Entertainment

The CW Unveils New Logo and Branding Ahead of Critics Choice Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:20 pm EST
The CW Unveils New Logo and Branding Ahead of Critics Choice Awards

Known television network, The CW, is set to reveal its refreshingly redesigned logo at the forthcoming Critics Choice Awards. The revamped logo will forego the word ‘The’ in its visual design, while still retaining it in the network’s official name. The new logo will feature a vibrant red-orange color scheme, fondly referred to as ‘CW hot sauce’, coupled with pink and light green accents. This marks a notable departure from its predecessor’s bold green theme.

The Need for a Rebrand

According to Chris Spadaccini, The CW’s Chief Executive Marketing Officer, this revamp was necessitated by the need to improve the logo’s visibility on mobile devices and social media platforms. The rebrand aims to create a contemporary and cohesive brand image, crucial for claiming stake in today’s digital content landscape. The example of a match being struck is being considered for a ‘sonic branding system’, to further enhance The CW’s brand identity.

Nexstar’s Influence

The rebranding initiative comes in the wake of Nexstar’s acquisition of a majority stake in The CW. The new stakeholders have committed to making the network profitable by 2025. This vision is set to be achieved through strategic changes in programming and partnerships. As part of this promise, the fresh branding will be flaunted via promotional spots for popular shows like Joan, All American, Walker, and the final season of Superman and Lois.

Debut at the Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Awards ceremony, where the rebranding will first be presented, promises to be a remarkable event. Among the highlights are Harrison Ford receiving the Career Achievement Award and multiple nominations for the movie Barbie. The CW’s new logo, symbol, and sonic branding will be unveiled at this event, marking a significant milestone in the network’s journey.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

