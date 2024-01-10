en English
Arts & Entertainment

The CW Network's 'Wild Cards': A Shift Towards the Familiar

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
The CW Network’s ‘Wild Cards’: A Shift Towards the Familiar

The CW Network, a staple for youthful genre programming, is undergoing a metamorphosis under new ownership, striving to resonate with an older demographic. The network’s first step in this novel direction is the premiere of its original show, ‘Wild Cards,’ airing on January 17. Vanessa Morgan, renowned for her role in ‘Riverdale,’ stars as Max, a con artist coerced into solving crimes alongside police officer Cole Ellis, portrayed by ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fame, Giacomo Gianniotti.

Wild Cards: A New Dawn for The CW Network

The debut of ‘Wild Cards’ signals a paradigm shift for The CW Network, infamous for its youthful, genre-bending programming. The network’s transition is a bold move, aiming to connect with a more mature audience while maintaining its established viewership. The show, however, has been on the receiving end of criticism for its lack of originality and depth, with many drawing parallels to formulaic procedural shows.

A Foray into Familiar Territory

Despite its shortcomings, ‘Wild Cards’ is seen as an attempt to resurrect the mid-level episodic procedural genre that dominated the early 2000s. Shows like ‘Psych’ and ‘Burn Notice’ from the USA Network thrived in this genre, and ‘Wild Cards’ seems to be treading the same path. Although the show may not be a groundbreaking production, it falls into the category of ‘laundry-folding TV,’ hinting at its potential to carve out a niche for itself.

Stepping Towards a Recognized Direction

The CW’s pivot could be indicative of a larger trend, a desire to revive a genre that has been eclipsed by highly serialized productions. ‘Wild Cards’ signifies a step towards a more recognized and conventional direction for the network. With its dynamic lead actors and a familiar genre, the show may be able to strike a chord with the audience, possibly heralding a new era for The CW Network.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

