The Curtain Rises on Dancing On Ice 2024: Celebrities, Revelations, and More

The highly-anticipated Dancing On Ice 2024 has officially begun, and the world is watching. This year’s series includes top celebrities such as former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies, and Olympian Greg Rutherford. However, the highlight of the series is the significant change in the hosting lineup, with Holly Willoughby co-hosting the programme with Stephen Mulhern, stirring interest among the audience.

A Stellar Kick-off

The 16th series of Dancing on Ice kicked off on January 14th on ITV, showcasing the first six celebrities performing for the judges and audience at home. The judging panel remains unaltered, featuring Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo, and Oti Mabuse. The show has already started generating buzz, with viewers eagerly tuning in to watch the celebrities glide on ice.

