Arts & Entertainment

The Curtain Rises on Dancing On Ice 2024: Celebrities, Revelations, and More

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:30 pm EST
The highly-anticipated Dancing On Ice 2024 has officially begun, and the world is watching. This year’s series includes top celebrities such as former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies, and Olympian Greg Rutherford. However, the highlight of the series is the significant change in the hosting lineup, with Holly Willoughby co-hosting the programme with Stephen Mulhern, stirring interest among the audience.

A Stellar Kick-off

The 16th series of Dancing on Ice kicked off on January 14th on ITV, showcasing the first six celebrities performing for the judges and audience at home. The judging panel remains unaltered, featuring Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo, and Oti Mabuse. The show has already started generating buzz, with viewers eagerly tuning in to watch the celebrities glide on ice.

Off-Ice Revelations

Amidst the on-ice action, Lauryn Goodman has made headlines, revealing details about her relationship with footballer Kyle Walker. She claimed that Walker paid secret visits to their children and that she had to prove his paternity to his wife, Annie Kilner. Meanwhile, celebrities like Jon Hamm, Michelle Keegan, Christina Aguilera, and Khloe Kardashian have been spotted engaging in various activities, adding to the entertainment quotient.

Entertainment Industry Updates

Simultaneously, the entertainment industry continues to churn out interesting updates. Netflix is being lauded for its new drama series and a romantic comedy. Major partnerships and show appearances are also catching attention, such as Tom Hiddleston’s alliance with fiancee Zawe Ashton, and Sam Claflin’s collaboration with Cassie Amato. On a more somber note, former All My Children star Alec Musser has passed away, leaving fans and the industry mourning his loss.

Arts & Entertainment
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

