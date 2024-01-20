The Crystal Method's Scott Kirkland on Sound Evolution and Band's Legacy

Scott Kirkland, one half of the influential electronic music act, The Crystal Method, recently sat down with Rangi Powick for RNZ to discuss the band's journey and evolving sound. His candid reflections provided a fascinating glimpse into the creative process that has propelled the band's music to global recognition.

Influences and Evolution

The Crystal Method's music - a harmonious blend of rock and electronic elements - has always been a product of eclectic influences. Kirkland recalled the diverse music tastes of his parents, which ranged from progressive rock to disco, and even classical music. These were the foundation upon which he built his own musical tastes, later discovering bands like Metallica and Depeche Mode.

The band's signature sound was not an overnight creation. It was the result of early experimentation with analogue synths and distortion pedals, inspired by the rave scene of the early 1990s. The energy of these live club scenes, combined with Kirkland and former bandmate Ken Jordan's shared tastes and individual preferences, birthed The Crystal Method's distinctive sound.

Departure and Continuity

Ken Jordan's departure from the band in 2017 was a significant moment in The Crystal Method's history. However, with Jordan's blessing, Kirkland has continued to evolve the band's sound, carrying forward its legacy. The music, though now shaped solely by Kirkland, still maintains the energy, creativity, and spirit that was the hallmark of the band's early years. Not just a tribute to the past, but a testament to the enduring adaptability of The Crystal Method.

Legacy of The Crystal Method

From its humble beginnings to its global acclaim, The Crystal Method's journey has been a remarkable one. With its unique sound, the band has not only made significant contributions to electronic music but has also left an indelible imprint on popular culture. And as Kirkland continues to forge the band's path into the future, the legacy of The Crystal Method remains as vibrant and vital as ever.