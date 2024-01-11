‘The Crown’ Memorabilia Up for Grabs: A Unique Auction of Royal Replicas

As anticipation mounts, an unprecedented online auction is set to offer unique keepsakes from the critically-acclaimed Netflix series, ‘The Crown’. This auction, a treasure trove of meticulously-recreated costumes and props, will soon be open for fans and collectors worldwide. From Princess Diana’s engagement ring to the iconic royal carriages, each item embodies a slice of television history and the show’s celebrated dedication to historical authenticity.

Unveiling a Trove of Television Treasures

On display will be an impressive collection of 450 props, costumes, and set pieces, all of which have played a part in the series’ evocative depiction of the British royal family’s history. The exhibition, taking place this month, will precede the auction at Bonhams in February. Notable pieces include Princess Diana’s ‘Revenge dress’, a replica of the Queen’s Coronation ordaining dress, and the wrought-iron gates of Buckingham Palace. Such items, steeped in on-screen history, highlight the meticulous craftsmanship involved in the production of ‘The Crown’.

Proceeds for a Noble Cause

The live auction of approximately 150 lots will be held on 7 February 2024 at Bonhams’ New Bond Street address, followed by an online auction for the remaining 300 lots from 11 January to 8 February. Interestingly, the proceeds from the live sale will contribute to establishing Left Bank Pictures – The Crown Scholarship programme. This initiative aims to support students at the National Film and Television School, further underlining the show’s enduring commitment to the film and television industry.

The Crown: A Captivating Tapestry of Royal Life

The Netflix series ‘The Crown’ has gained international renown for its vivid dramatization of the British royal family’s life. The show’s creator, Peter Morgan, has guided audiences through decades of royal history, from the early reign of Queen Elizabeth II to the late 90s and early 2000s, capturing significant events such as the tragic death of Princess Diana. As the final season is available to stream on Netflix, the auction presents an opportunity for enthusiasts to own a piece of the series that has so captivatingly portrayed the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of royal life.