en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Memorabilia Steps off the Screen and onto the Auction Block

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:05 pm EST
‘The Crown’ Memorabilia Steps off the Screen and onto the Auction Block

The world of Netflix’s critically acclaimed series, ‘The Crown’, is about to step out of the screen and into the hands of fans and collectors. In an unprecedented event, more than 450 costumes, props, and sets from the award-winning royal drama are to be auctioned off. Bonhams, a renowned auction house, will be hosting this auction, offering enthusiasts a unique opportunity to own a piece of the series that has vividly brought the British royal family’s life to the small screen.

From On-Screen to Auction Block

The auction is set to feature items worn and used by main characters, including those portrayed by Claire Foy and Elizabeth Debicki. Among the highlights of the sale are Princess Diana’s infamous ‘revenge dress’ replica and blue swimsuit, objects that played significant roles in the portrayal of the late Princess of Wales. Also up for bidding are replicas of iconic items such as Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation gown and the Gold State Coach, all of which contributed to the series’ magnetic portrayal of the royal family and their heritage.

Rare Glimpse and Unique Ownership

Before being auctioned off, these items will be displayed in London, giving the public a rare glimpse into the meticulous detail and craft that went into recreating the royal world. The auction, scheduled for February 7th, goes beyond merely selling memorabilia. It’s an offering of tangible pieces of a show that has captivated audiences worldwide with its nuanced storytelling and splendid visuals.

A Noble Cause

Adding to the significance of this event, the proceeds from the auction will go towards establishing a scholarship program at the National Film and Television School. This initiative underscores the auction’s purpose, bridging the realm of artistic creation and educational opportunity, and cementing ‘The Crown’ as a series that has not only entertained but also contributed to the larger artistic community.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Shah Rukh Khan Crowned CNN-News18 Indian of the Year
India’s own ‘King Khan’, Shah Rukh Khan, has been crowned the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year on January 10, 2024. This prestigious honor recognizes Khan’s monumental contribution to Indian cinema and his enduring influence as a cultural icon. Bollywood’s Reigning Monarch Shah Rukh Khan, lovingly referred to as ‘King Khan’, has enjoyed a successful career
Shah Rukh Khan Crowned CNN-News18 Indian of the Year
Pittsburgh Approves Phoenix on Forbes: A New Wave of Artistic Architecture
38 mins ago
Pittsburgh Approves Phoenix on Forbes: A New Wave of Artistic Architecture
Punjab Agricultural University Launches Course in Interior Design and Decoration
38 mins ago
Punjab Agricultural University Launches Course in Interior Design and Decoration
Boyle and Garland Reunite for New Trilogy in Acclaimed Zombie Franchise
4 mins ago
Boyle and Garland Reunite for New Trilogy in Acclaimed Zombie Franchise
Italian Minister Vittorio Sgarbi Denies Altering Stolen 17th-Century Painting
24 mins ago
Italian Minister Vittorio Sgarbi Denies Altering Stolen 17th-Century Painting
'Succession', 'Barbie', and 'Oppenheimer' Lead SAG Awards 2023 Nominations
36 mins ago
'Succession', 'Barbie', and 'Oppenheimer' Lead SAG Awards 2023 Nominations
Latest Headlines
World News
Returning Honors: The Case of Paula Vennells and the Need for Official Annulment
2 mins
Returning Honors: The Case of Paula Vennells and the Need for Official Annulment
EU Election Projection Reveals Surge in Right-Wing and Center-Right Parties
3 mins
EU Election Projection Reveals Surge in Right-Wing and Center-Right Parties
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests
4 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risks, Study Suggests
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
6 mins
Gaza Medical Teams Investigate Alleged Use of Banned Weapons
Iraqi Premier Calls for Speedy U.S. Military Exit: A New Phase in Iraq's Sovereignty
7 mins
Iraqi Premier Calls for Speedy U.S. Military Exit: A New Phase in Iraq's Sovereignty
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
7 mins
Australian Researcher to Study FMT as Potential Treatment for Dementia and Obesity
Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology: Potential and Challenges
8 mins
Artificial Intelligence in Dermatology: Potential and Challenges
Methadone Take-Home Doses Do Not Increase Overdose Rates: Columbia University Study
13 mins
Methadone Take-Home Doses Do Not Increase Overdose Rates: Columbia University Study
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
16 mins
Physiological Impact of Cold Snaps: An In-depth Study
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app