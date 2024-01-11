‘The Crown’ Memorabilia Steps off the Screen and onto the Auction Block

The world of Netflix’s critically acclaimed series, ‘The Crown’, is about to step out of the screen and into the hands of fans and collectors. In an unprecedented event, more than 450 costumes, props, and sets from the award-winning royal drama are to be auctioned off. Bonhams, a renowned auction house, will be hosting this auction, offering enthusiasts a unique opportunity to own a piece of the series that has vividly brought the British royal family’s life to the small screen.

From On-Screen to Auction Block

The auction is set to feature items worn and used by main characters, including those portrayed by Claire Foy and Elizabeth Debicki. Among the highlights of the sale are Princess Diana’s infamous ‘revenge dress’ replica and blue swimsuit, objects that played significant roles in the portrayal of the late Princess of Wales. Also up for bidding are replicas of iconic items such as Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation gown and the Gold State Coach, all of which contributed to the series’ magnetic portrayal of the royal family and their heritage.

Rare Glimpse and Unique Ownership

Before being auctioned off, these items will be displayed in London, giving the public a rare glimpse into the meticulous detail and craft that went into recreating the royal world. The auction, scheduled for February 7th, goes beyond merely selling memorabilia. It’s an offering of tangible pieces of a show that has captivated audiences worldwide with its nuanced storytelling and splendid visuals.

A Noble Cause

Adding to the significance of this event, the proceeds from the auction will go towards establishing a scholarship program at the National Film and Television School. This initiative underscores the auction’s purpose, bridging the realm of artistic creation and educational opportunity, and cementing ‘The Crown’ as a series that has not only entertained but also contributed to the larger artistic community.