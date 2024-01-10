‘The Crown’ Exhibition: A Royal Showcase Ahead of London Auction

A treasure trove from Netflix’s critically acclaimed series ‘The Crown’ is set to captivate fans and collectors as over 450 items go on display at Bonhams, London. The exhibit, a precursor to the much-anticipated ‘The Crown Auction’ on February 7, features an array of costumes, props, and sets that shaped the visual narrative of Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

A Royal Exhibit

The exhibition, opening its doors on Thursday, will host reproductions of iconic items like Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation gown and the Gold State Coach. Visitors can also immerse themselves in the detailed sets, reminiscent of the series’ depiction of the British monarchy’s grandeur. The exhibit will run until February 5 and offers free entry to all.

Highlight Pieces

Among the exhibit’s highlights are outfits and accessories worn by the show’s stellar cast, including Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki, and Emma Corrin. The world’s only copy of the Gold State Coach and a replica of 10 Downing Street façade are also expected to draw significant attention.

The Crown Auction

Following the public showcase, these items will be auctioned off at ‘The Crown Auction.’ The auction is divided into two parts: an online sale of 350 items from January 11 to February 8, and a live auction on February 7. The creators aim to raise £1 million from the sale, with all proceeds going to establish a scholarship programme at the National Film and Television School. This presents a unique opportunity for fans to own a piece of the popular royal drama.