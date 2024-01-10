en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Exhibition: A Royal Showcase Ahead of London Auction

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:03 am EST
‘The Crown’ Exhibition: A Royal Showcase Ahead of London Auction

A treasure trove from Netflix’s critically acclaimed series ‘The Crown’ is set to captivate fans and collectors as over 450 items go on display at Bonhams, London. The exhibit, a precursor to the much-anticipated ‘The Crown Auction’ on February 7, features an array of costumes, props, and sets that shaped the visual narrative of Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

A Royal Exhibit

The exhibition, opening its doors on Thursday, will host reproductions of iconic items like Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation gown and the Gold State Coach. Visitors can also immerse themselves in the detailed sets, reminiscent of the series’ depiction of the British monarchy’s grandeur. The exhibit will run until February 5 and offers free entry to all.

Highlight Pieces

Among the exhibit’s highlights are outfits and accessories worn by the show’s stellar cast, including Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki, and Emma Corrin. The world’s only copy of the Gold State Coach and a replica of 10 Downing Street façade are also expected to draw significant attention.

The Crown Auction

Following the public showcase, these items will be auctioned off at ‘The Crown Auction.’ The auction is divided into two parts: an online sale of 350 items from January 11 to February 8, and a live auction on February 7. The creators aim to raise £1 million from the sale, with all proceeds going to establish a scholarship programme at the National Film and Television School. This presents a unique opportunity for fans to own a piece of the popular royal drama.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
9 seconds ago
Hrithik Roshan at 50: An Undiminished Star Power and the Buzz Around His Upcoming Films
Indian film actor Hrithik Roshan has etched an indelible mark in the annals of Bollywood with his distinct blend of talent, dedication, and charisma. As he blows out 50 candles on his birthday cake today, the industry and his legion of fans come together to celebrate the man who continues to inspire and awe with
Hrithik Roshan at 50: An Undiminished Star Power and the Buzz Around His Upcoming Films
Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs: Redefining Superhero Narrative with Indigenous-led 'Echo'
8 mins ago
Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs: Redefining Superhero Narrative with Indigenous-led 'Echo'
21 Savage Releases New Album and Announces Upcoming 'American Dream'
8 mins ago
21 Savage Releases New Album and Announces Upcoming 'American Dream'
2024 Cultural Highlights: Taylor Swift's Tour, 'Dune' Sequel, and Paris Museums' Comeback
32 seconds ago
2024 Cultural Highlights: Taylor Swift's Tour, 'Dune' Sequel, and Paris Museums' Comeback
Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper: A Reunion at Governors Awards Amid 'Maestro' Acclaim
2 mins ago
Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper: A Reunion at Governors Awards Amid 'Maestro' Acclaim
Milestone Birthdays for Music and Entertainment Personalities
3 mins ago
Milestone Birthdays for Music and Entertainment Personalities
Latest Headlines
World News
Asian Cup Kickoff: Qatar Awaits as Son Heung-min Eyes Glory
1 min
Asian Cup Kickoff: Qatar Awaits as Son Heung-min Eyes Glory
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Game Scores: A Display of Athletic Prowess
2 mins
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Game Scores: A Display of Athletic Prowess
Boys Prep Basketball Games Postponed and Cancelled Across Iowa: Teams and Community Adjust to Sudden Changes
3 mins
Boys Prep Basketball Games Postponed and Cancelled Across Iowa: Teams and Community Adjust to Sudden Changes
Girls High School Basketball: A Display of Competitive Spirit and Talent
3 mins
Girls High School Basketball: A Display of Competitive Spirit and Talent
Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: A Battle of Redemption in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Opener
3 mins
Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: A Battle of Redemption in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Opener
Ex-Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria Shares Diplomatic Insights on Newshour
4 mins
Ex-Indian Envoy Ajay Bisaria Shares Diplomatic Insights on Newshour
Tiffany Hayes: From WNBA Retirement to Continuing International Dominance
4 mins
Tiffany Hayes: From WNBA Retirement to Continuing International Dominance
Swedish Politicians Clash Over Citizenship Defense Remarks; Children and Luxury Watch Caught in Crossfire
5 mins
Swedish Politicians Clash Over Citizenship Defense Remarks; Children and Luxury Watch Caught in Crossfire
Haley and DeSantis in Crucial Face-Off: First Solo Republican Presidential Primary Debate
5 mins
Haley and DeSantis in Crucial Face-Off: First Solo Republican Presidential Primary Debate
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
44 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app