The Course of Events: A Journey Through the Lens of Street Photography

The Course of Events, a compelling exhibition held at the Fundació Foto Colectania, presents a powerful gaze into the evolution of Spanish and Portuguese societies since the mid-20th century. Displaying 160 select works from a collection of 3,000, the exhibition is a testament to the narrative potency of street photography and the critical socio-cultural dialogues it can foster.

Advertisment

The Collection and Its Architects

The collection, painstakingly amassed over time, comprises works by 80 authors, including the archive of Francisco Gómez, a celebrated name in the realm of photography. Distinguished photographers like Joan Colom, renowned for his vivid portrayal of Barcelona's Chinese neighborhood, find their place alongside others such as Leopoldo Pomés and Xavier Miserachs, known for their male voyeuristic bias. The exhibition serves as a platform for these varying perspectives to converge, thereby enabling a richer and more nuanced understanding of the societies they represent.

An Unconventional Lens

Advertisment

Under the curatorship of Carles Guerra, the exhibition endeavours to recontextualize street photography, emphasizing the importance of viewing it through the lens of the photographers themselves. This includes a gender perspective, an often overlooked aspect in the discourse surrounding the medium. The inclusion of such diverse perspectives not only enriches the narrative but also pushes the boundaries of conventional photographic representation.

Thematic Blocks and Dialogues

The exhibition is thoughtfully organized into eight thematic blocks, creating dialogues between different generations of photographers and fostering collective reflection on the medium. Featuring works by photographers such as Ricard Terré, Clemente Bernad, Adriana López Sanfeliu, Laia Abril, and others, the exhibition navigates through a wide array of themes, from urban planning and economic struggles to climate change. The exhibition does not merely reflect on the past but also critically engages with contemporary issues, making it a timely and relevant discourse.

The Course of Events is slated to travel to Miami in the fall, coinciding with the Art Bassel celebration. This move aims to disseminate Spanish photography on an international platform, further broadening the reach and impact of these powerful visual narratives.