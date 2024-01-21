The Controversy of System Of A Down's SNL Performance: A Look Back

In a memorable episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) back in 2005, a band known for their politically charged music, System Of A Down, stirred up a storm by swearing on live television. The event unfolded during the nascent days of the Iraq war, a time when the world was watching, and opinions were polarized.

The Unanticipated Performance

The band chose to perform their incendiary single 'B.Y.O.B.' (Bring Your Own Bombs), a song known for its explicit language and anti-war sentiment. The NBC censor, prepared for the profanities embedded in the song, managed to mute most of the explicit content during the performance. However, an impromptu expletive from the band's vocalist and guitarist, Daron Malakian, slipped past the censor and was broadcast live into homes across the nation.

No Outrage, Only Controversy

Interestingly, despite the late-night swearing incident, NBC reported no viewer complaints. Entertainment Weekly, a media outlet with its finger on the pulse of the entertainment industry, reported the situation in detail. NBC placed the blame squarely on the band and its management for allowing the unplanned expletive to slip through.

The Aftermath and Future of System Of A Down

The network suggested that the chance of System Of A Down returning to the SNL stage was highly unlikely, a prediction that has held true. The band, known for its audacious performances and hard-hitting lyrics, split up the following year. They reunited in 2010 but have not released any new albums, further limiting their chances for a return SNL appearance. This episode remains a significant moment in the band's history, a testament to their unwavering commitment to their message, regardless of the potential consequences.