The Consequences: A New Wave in Irish Traditional Music Set to Emerge at Boothbay Harbor

As the winter winds whip through the streets of Maine, the historic Boothbay Harbor Opera House will serve as a bastion of warmth and culture, hosting a performance by The Consequences, a new Irish traditional band, on Friday, January 19. Each of the band members is an award-winning soloist, who brings their unique talent and individual accomplishments to the ensemble, creating a symphony of traditional and original tunes.

Meet The Consequences

Comprising Lexie Boatright on concertina and harp, Jake James on fiddle, Cara Wildman on bodhran and dance, and Ryan Ward on piano and accordion, The Consequences forms a quartet of celebrated musicians. Boatright, beyond her role in the band, mentors the award-winning BWAIC student Ceili Band and Grupa Cheoil and directs the Baltimore-Washington Academy of Irish Culture.

Jake James, an All-Ireland fiddle champion, has released albums and toured internationally with notable groups, adding a seasoned touch to the band. Cara Wildman, the 2021 All-Ireland Fleadhfest champion, boasts a Masters in Irish Traditional Music Performance and has toured with well-known artists. Ryan Ward, an All-Ireland Accompaniment Champion, is a sought-after accompanist in New York, adding even more depth to the group's rich tapestry of talent.

A Night of Irish Music

Advance tickets for their concert are available at a discounted rate of $20 from the Boothbay Harbor box office, with regular tickets priced at $25. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m., inviting audiences to a night of captivating Irish music starting at 7:30 p.m. The venue, a cornerstone of Boothbay's cultural scene, will also host other musical events in the coming weeks, including performances by The Boneheads, an Open Mic night, and Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations.

The Consequences: Continuing the Tradition

With each pluck, bow, and beat, The Consequences carry forward the rich tradition of Irish music, their performance promising to be a celebration of cultural heritage and musical mastery. This concert marks another milestone in their journey, bringing their music to new audiences and further cementing their status as up-and-coming leaders in the Irish traditional music scene.