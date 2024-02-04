'The Conners' Cast Anticipates 100th Episode: Potential Appearance by Jeremy White Discussed

The cast of the popular television show 'The Conners' is brimming with anticipation as they approach a significant milestone - the 100th episode. This landmark will be achieved in the show's forthcoming sixth season, as expressed joyously during an exclusive on-set interview. Cast members including Emma Kenney, Lecy Goranson, and Laurie Metcalf shared their excitement and pride in reaching this momentous number of episodes.

Strong Bonds and New Twists

The interview revealed not just the success of the show, but the strong camaraderie that exists among the cast members. They hinted at the unexpected turns their characters will take in the upcoming episodes. As the show continues to evolve, the dynamic between the characters promises to keep the audience hooked.

Jeremy White, a Potential Guest Star?

One of the intriguing tidbits shared during the interview was the potential guest appearance by Jeremy White, most known for his role as Kenney's on-screen sibling in the series 'Shameless'. Both Kenney and Metcalf praised White's talent and his recent success. White was the recipient of back-to-back Golden Globe awards for Best Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy, for his exceptional performance in the FX series 'The Bear'.

White’s Potential Role in 'The Conners'

Metcalf proposed an interesting storyline for White's potential role in 'The Conners', suggesting that he could portray an overqualified chef at the Lanford Lunch Box. Kenney echoed Metcalf's sentiments, indicating that she thought it would make a great storyline. The interview concluded with a glimpse into the close-knit bonds between the cast members of 'The Conners' and 'Shameless', with Kenney revealing a deep sense of familial connection with her co-stars from both series.

'The Conners' season 6, comprising 13 episodes, is set to premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8/7c on ABC. With the anticipation of the 100th episode and the potential guest appearance by Jeremy White, the upcoming season promises to be a memorable one.