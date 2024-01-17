The City's Theatrical Scene: A Bustling Hub of Performances and Developments

The city's theatrical scene is buzzing with anticipation as a flurry of new performances and exciting developments unfold. The play "Lessons in Temperament" dives into the nuances of family dynamics and the art of piano tuning. With six performances scheduled, audience members are treated to post-show discussions featuring Colleen Renihan, Rachel Marks, and Kemi King on January 25, 26, and 27. Meanwhile, Queen's Musical Theatre's "The Prom" is set to make its debut at Theological Hall on Queen's University campus. Thirsty for more? Domino Theatre unveils its production of "The Trip to Bountiful," with Haley Sarfeld stepping into the shoes of the new theatre critic for the Whig, succeeding Will Britton.

Advertisment

From Off-Broadway to Broadway: 'Stereophonic'

David Adjmi’s drama, 'Stereophonic', is making the leap from Playwrights Horizons to the Golden Theatre on Broadway. The drama, which explores the struggles of a rock band recording their latest album, is set to begin performances on April 3, 2024. The same cast that graced the off-Broadway run will be reprising their roles on the Broadway stage, making this a truly unmissable venture for theatre aficionados.

Announcing the 2023-2024 Season

Advertisment

The curtain is ready to rise on a variety of performances for the 2023-2024 season. The list of shows includes crowd favorites such as 'Days of Wine and Roses,' 'Doubt,' 'Water for Elephants,' and 'The Great Gatsby,' promising a season of diverse narratives and unforgettable performances. In a particularly exciting development, the new original musical 'Suffs' is set to begin performances at the Music Box Theatre on March 26th. The musical, which explores the trials and triumphs of the women's suffrage movement in America in 1913, will star Shaina Taub, Nikki M. James, and Jenn Colella.

Broadway Bids Farewell to 'Harmony'

'Harmony,' the musical based on the true tale of The Comedian Harmonists, will play its final performance at the Barrymore Theatre on February 4, 2024. The musical, which chronicles the group's rise to international superstardom in the 1920s and 30s, has become a beloved fixture of the Broadway stage since its opening on November 13, 2023.

Advertisment

Live Oak Theatre and Luke 1248 Foundation Present 'Seven Brides for Seven Brothers'

Live Oak Theatre is teaming up with the Luke 1248 Foundation to present the theatrical performance of 'Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.' Performances will be held at the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Arts in Brooksville, Florida, starting from March 8th. The production, based on the classic film, is sure to have audiences cheering from the opening scene to the curtain call.

Audible Inc Presents Laura Benanti Nobody Cares

Audible Inc is set to present Laura Benanti Nobody Cares, a three-night comedy show starring Tony Award winner Laura Benanti. The show, which features all original music co-written with Todd Almond, will be recorded for release on Audible at a later date, ensuring that the laughter and applause continue long after the final curtain call.