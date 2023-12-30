en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Charman Prize: More Than Just an Art Competition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:12 pm EST
The Charman Prize: More Than Just an Art Competition

Every year, Bermuda’s art scene buzzes with anticipation as the Charman Prize unveils its latest theme. This year, it’s ‘The Local Seen,’ a reflection of the island’s culture and contemporary social issues. But this isn’t just an art competition; it’s a sophisticated cultural and intellectual event that showcases the technical prowess and conceptual depth of Bermuda’s artists.

More Than Just a Competition

The Charman Prize, now in its eleventh edition, offers more than exposure and potential sales. It’s a platform for both emerging and established artists to network, share their work, and even win cash prizes. However, it’s not without its drawbacks. A rejected submission can negatively impact an artist’s esteem and motivation. There’s also a concern that judges, often from international backgrounds, may not fully understand the local visual vernacular.

The Power of Community

Despite these challenges, the Charman Prize continues to evolve and grow with each edition. Credit for this goes not just to Masterworks, the organization behind the event, but also to the artists and community support. Masterworks emphasizes that the prize’s relevance is maintained by the artists’ participation and the community’s unwavering support.

A Tribute to the Late William Collieson

The Charman Prize pays tribute to the late artist William Collieson. His contribution to the Bermudian art scene is remembered and honored through this event. Winners are selected by international judges through an independent review and discussion process, ensuring that the Masterworks team does not influence the outcome.

The Charman Prize is a significant event in the Bermudian art scene and continues to run at Masterworks until March 31, 2024.

Arts & Entertainment Bermuda Local News
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

