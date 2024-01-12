The Chairish Art Gallery and Bergdorf Goodman Present Second Annual Art Exhibition

On the bustling streets of Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman’s flagship location houses a marvel for art enthusiasts. The Chairish Art Gallery, in partnership with Bergdorf Goodman, has unfurled its second annual art exhibition, a vibrant cornucopia of over 300 original artworks by 30 distinguished artists. The exhibition, which kicked off on Thursday, will adorn the seventh floor of Bergdorf Goodman until April 8, inviting patrons to immerse themselves in the multi-faceted world of art.

Five Themed Galleries: A Kaleidoscope of Art

The exhibition is a visual journey through five distinct themed galleries, each providing a unique aesthetic experience. The artwork on display spans a myriad of forms, including paintings, illustrations, ceramics, and textiles. Each piece is meticulously crafted, reflecting the artists’ diverse styles and the themes under which they are grouped.

Art Meets Iconic Design

Among the artworks are limited-edition pieces that merge art with fashion, incorporating the iconic Bergdorf’s shopping bags. These bespoke creations, available exclusively for in-store purchase, add a touch of Bergdorf’s signature style to the exhibition. Artists like Alice Ford, Manuel Santelices, Jenny Walton, and Euan Roberts have left their distinctive imprint on these pieces, seamlessly blending their artistic sensibilities with Bergdorf’s iconic design.

Noteworthy Participants and Trophy Portraits

Esteemed artists such as Kate Schelter, Ron Giusti, Shaun Ellison, and Virginia Chamlee have lent their talent to this grand exhibition. Their work, along with that of other artists, contributes to the rich tapestry of art that the Chairish Art Gallery proudly displays. Adding a touch of glamour to the event are trophy portraits spotlighting beloved designer shoes and handbags, masterfully crafted by artists such as Tug Rice, Bernie Kaminski, Erika Lee Sears, Paule de Roussy de Sales, and Tess Ramirez.

For those unable to visit in person, Chairish.com offers a selection of the exhibition’s art pieces, prints, and editions online, making it accessible to art lovers worldwide. Whether in-store or online, this annual event is a testament to the enduring allure of art and its capacity to inspire, provoke thought, and transcend boundaries.