en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘The Book Of Clarence’ Premiere: A Divine Union of Stars and Satire

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
‘The Book Of Clarence’ Premiere: A Divine Union of Stars and Satire

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood took on a celestial glow as a constellation of stars gathered for the Los Angeles premiere of the much-anticipated biblical spoof film, ‘The Book Of Clarence’. Adorned in outfits that ranged from Old Hollywood glamour to modern chic, celebrities brought a divine touch to the red carpet, with thematic elements reflecting the film’s biblical roots.

An Array of Stars

Adding radiance to the event were celebrities such as Kelly Rowland, Teyana Taylor, Angela Bassett, Karrueche Tran, Allison Holker, Jesse Williams, Anna Diop, Seal, Leni Klum, Jeymes Samuel, Doja Cat, Jay-Z, James McAvoy, Nicholas Pinnock, Alfre Woodard, and many more. Each one graced the red carpet in style, making the event a fascinating spectacle of fashion and charm.

The Biblical Spoof Unveiled

The film, ‘The Book Of Clarence’, stars LaKeith Stanfield as Clarence, the fictional brother of Thomas the Apostle. The narrative unfolds in Jerusalem in AD 33, during the time of Jesus’ Crucifixion and Resurrection. The story revolves around Clarence’s attempt to impersonate the Messiah to escape from his debts and gain adulation. This humorous take on religious fervor and personal ambition offers a unique perspective on the biblical era.

A Date Night for Celebrity Couples

The premiere also served as a romantic getaway for some celebrity couples. The event provided a perfect backdrop for expressions of love and companionship amid the glamour and excitement.

The film’s director and producer, Jeymes Samuel and Jay-Z, introduced the movie before its screening. They spoke about the satirical take on religious fervor and personal ambition that the film portrays, setting the stage for an evening of laughter and thought-provoking entertainment.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
37 seconds ago
'Oppenheimer' Triumphs at Golden Globes, Sets Sight on Oscars
The grandeur of the Golden Globes was painted with the indomitable spirit of Christopher Nolan’s film, ‘Oppenheimer’, which emerged as the evening’s champion. The film not only claimed the coveted Golden Globe Award for Best Film in the Drama category, but also swept the awards gala, triumphing in multiple other categories including best director, best
'Oppenheimer' Triumphs at Golden Globes, Sets Sight on Oscars
Ghanaian Rapper Gambo Collaborates with Music Industry Veterans for His Debut Album
20 mins ago
Ghanaian Rapper Gambo Collaborates with Music Industry Veterans for His Debut Album
81st Golden Globes: 'Oppenheimer' Triumphs in Fierce Competition
20 mins ago
81st Golden Globes: 'Oppenheimer' Triumphs in Fierce Competition
Thyana Kai Sebastian Represents Antigua and Barbuda in Miss OECS Pageant
8 mins ago
Thyana Kai Sebastian Represents Antigua and Barbuda in Miss OECS Pageant
'Oppenheimer' Sweeps Golden Globes, 'Poor Things' Upsets 'Barbie'
10 mins ago
'Oppenheimer' Sweeps Golden Globes, 'Poor Things' Upsets 'Barbie'
Diverse Talents Shine at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2024
13 mins ago
Diverse Talents Shine at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
A Life Erased: Postmistress's Mental Struggle after Flawed Prosecution
9 seconds
A Life Erased: Postmistress's Mental Struggle after Flawed Prosecution
Arizona's Governor Halts Execution, Tackles Budget Deficit and Water Crisis
6 mins
Arizona's Governor Halts Execution, Tackles Budget Deficit and Water Crisis
Cambodia's National Cycling Championships: A New Chapter in Sports
7 mins
Cambodia's National Cycling Championships: A New Chapter in Sports
South China Sea Dispute Dominates Presidential Debate, Attracts International Attention
7 mins
South China Sea Dispute Dominates Presidential Debate, Attracts International Attention
Kampala Gears Up for NAM/G77: Minister Kyofatogabye Reflects on Urban Transformations
7 mins
Kampala Gears Up for NAM/G77: Minister Kyofatogabye Reflects on Urban Transformations
Rising GP Costs and Decline in Bulk Billing Clinics Spark Calls for Healthcare Overhaul
8 mins
Rising GP Costs and Decline in Bulk Billing Clinics Spark Calls for Healthcare Overhaul
Doyin Okupe Resigns from Labour Party Following Money Laundering Conviction
10 mins
Doyin Okupe Resigns from Labour Party Following Money Laundering Conviction
Florida GOP to Vote on Removing Chairman Amid Rape Investigation
10 mins
Florida GOP to Vote on Removing Chairman Amid Rape Investigation
South African Competitors Brave the Challenges of 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2
10 mins
South African Competitors Brave the Challenges of 2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app