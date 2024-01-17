The Black Keys to Premier Documentary and Speak at SXSW: New Album on the Horizon

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, renowned members of The Black Keys, have been selected as the keynote speakers for this year's South By Southwest (SXSW). Alongside their speaking roles, they will also showcase 'This is a Film About The Black Keys,' a documentary that gives an intimate look into their journey from Akron, Ohio, to the pinnacle of global musical success. Directed with precision by Jeff Dupre, the documentary promises to be a riveting exploration of their musical odyssey.

The Black Keys: From Akron to SXSW

Having their roots in Akron, Ohio, The Black Keys have not just made a name in the international music industry, but have become synonymous with a specific sound, a unique blend of rock and blues that resonates with generations. Their upcoming album, 'Ohio Players,' set for release on April 5, has already created a buzz with its lead single 'Beautiful People (Stay High).' The forthcoming album promises a fun, party record that reflects the band's DJ nights, all the while maintaining their creative control, an aspect emphasized by band member Patrick Carney.

Power-Packed Line up at SXSW

The SXSW festival, known for its vibrant line-up, retains its reputation this year with an array of industry stalwarts. Besides The Black Keys, the event will feature Jane Fonda, Dwayne Wade, Elijah Wood, and Twitch CEO Dan Clancy as keynote speakers. As Hugh Forrest, the chief programming officer and co-president of SXSW, rightly pointed out, the significance of music to the festival is unparalleled, making the participation of The Black Keys all the more exciting.

'Ohio Players': A Melodious Collaboration

The upcoming album 'Ohio Players' is a testament to collaboration and creative freedom. With contributions from artists like Beck, Dan the Automator, Greg Kurstin, and Noel Gallagher, it showcases the band's ability to combine diverse musical influences while remaining true to their roots. The album, described as a fun and approachable party record, is yet another step in The Black Keys' journey, a journey that continues to inspire and resonate with fans worldwide.