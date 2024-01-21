The Birth of Six By Six: A New Progressive Rock Supergroup Emerges

When Robert Berry, known for his collaboration with Keith Emerson in projects like 3 and 3.2, and Ian Crichton, the guitarist from Saga, first embarked on their musical journey together, they didn't anticipate the birth of a progressive rock supergroup, Six By Six. The pivotal addition of Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler solidified this power trio. Their debut album, a melodic progressive rock marvel, exemplifies the quintessence of each member's musical prowess and reflects their collective synergy.

The Genesis of Six By Six

Following Keith Emerson's passing, Berry sought a new creative outlet. His manager proposed collaborating with Crichton. Intrigued by the potential of their initial composition, Crichton joined the project, marking the inception of Six By Six.

A Bold and Melodic Debut

The band's debut album is characterized by Berry's compelling vocals, Crichton's impressive guitar riffs, and Glockler's dynamic drumming. The music, built around Crichton's riffs and Berry's voice, strikes a balance between catchy and hard-edged, drawing favorable comparisons to Steve Hogarth of Marillion and Roger Waters.

A New Era, An Authentic Approach

Six By Six plans to embark on a tour focusing exclusively on their original material, steering clear of covers or back catalogue songs from their respective bands. The name Six By Six not only represents the three band members but serves as a playful nod to the number six, referring to the six arms, legs, and eyes among the trio. Their aim is to leave a lasting impact as a band, harmonizing each other's styles and crafting music that they hope will resonate as new classics for their audience.