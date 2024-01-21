The Big Night of Musicals 2024: A Star-studded Musical Extravaganza

Get ready to immerse yourself in an evening of unparalleled musical extravaganza. The Big Night of Musicals, presented by the National Lottery, is all set to return in 2024, featuring a star-studded line up and a medley of performances from the UK's West End and touring circuits. The event will be hosted by the charismatic Jason Manford.

Star-Studded Line Up

Each year, this anticipated event brings together an ensemble of established and emerging musical theatre talents to deliver a memorable performance. This year, theatre stars such as Beverley Knight, Daniel Mays, Nicole Scherzinger, and Alfie Boe are included in the line-up. These artists will add their unique flair and talent to the performances, providing an unforgettable experience for musical fans.

Riveting Performances

The show will feature performances from 12 much-loved productions that have graced stages across the UK. These include 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie,' 'Aladdin,' 'Grease the Musical,' 'Mrs Doubtfire the Musical,' 'The Wizard of Oz,' and 'Moulin Rouge! the Musical.' Daniel Mays will deliver a captivating performance in 'Guys & Dolls,' while Alfie Boe will make a return to 'Les Misérables' for a special performance. Beverley Knight will share the stage with the industry's budding artists, illuminating their potential.

The Stage Set at Manchester's AO Arena

The grand event will take place at Manchester's AO Arena, providing the perfect backdrop for the performances. The arena, with a capacity for 12,000 people, is expected to reverberate with applause and cheer for the performers. The evening's broadcast plans include airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on January 27, from 7:50 pm to 9:20 pm, right after Michael McIntyre's Big Show.

Exclusive Previews and Performances

Additionally, the broadcast will present a UK television exclusive of the Broadway hit 'Hadestown' ahead of its West End debut. It will also feature performances from several other renowned musicals and provide a sneak peek into 'Operation Mincemeat,' a British comedy musical. Previews of upcoming shows for the year will also be part of this musical extravaganza.

The Big Night of Musicals 2024 promises to be an unforgettable evening, filled with music, dance, and stellar performances that will echo in the hearts of theatre lovers long after the curtains close.