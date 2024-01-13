en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

The Big Day Out: A Look Back on a Transtasman Music Phenomenon

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
The Big Day Out: A Look Back on a Transtasman Music Phenomenon

On the shores of the Pacific, where the Tasman Sea meets the Auckland cityscape, the echoes of the Big Day Out are still palpable. This renowned transtasman music festival made its final appearance in 2014, ending an epoch of music and cultural exchange that spanned two decades. The festival’s co-founder, Ken West, who is no longer with us, left a vivid account of the festival’s history, including its 19 visits to New Zealand.

The Birth of a Legend

Ken West’s recollections, some extracted from an unpublished book, are enshrined on the kenfest.org website. He painted the festival’s debut in Auckland in 1995 as a “freak show”, a wild and unpredictable extravaganza that showcased the raw, unfiltered spirit of the artists and the event itself. Dealing with intoxicated bands, managing confrontations, and the logistical challenges of promoting outdoor events in a land where ticket sales often came down to the wire, were part and parcel of the festival’s teething phase.

Triumphs and Tribulations

Despite the initial hurdles, the Big Day Out grew into a significant event on the cultural calendar, featuring international acts alongside local talent. It weathered storms, both literal and figurative, including wild weather patterns and tensions between artists. Among the festival’s most memorable incidents was Courtney Love’s late arrival due to her arrest for abusing a flight attendant and the onstage fracas between Tricky and Rage Against the Machine’s crew.

From Sydney to Auckland

Originating in Sydney, Australia, in 1992, the Big Day Out reached New Zealand shores two years later. It soon established itself as a cultural phenomenon, resonating deeply with the Kiwi spirit and contributing to the rich tapestry of New Zealand’s music history. The festival’s eventual end in 2014 marked the conclusion of an era, but its legacy continues to reverberate in Auckland and beyond, a testament to its indelible impact on the transtasman music scene.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music New Zealand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
44 seconds ago
Vinyl Records Trump CDs: A Look into Music Enthusiasts' Preferences
A close examination of recent sales trends in the music industry reveals a narrative that challenges the notion of a significant resurgence in compact disc (CD) popularity. While there has been some recent chatter about a CD comeback, particularly among Generation Z music enthusiasts, the statistics tell a different story. Instead, it appears that the
Vinyl Records Trump CDs: A Look into Music Enthusiasts' Preferences
Call of Duty 2024: Black Ops Gulf War and the Return of Zombies
8 mins ago
Call of Duty 2024: Black Ops Gulf War and the Return of Zombies
Kailash Kher's Power-Packed Return: A Reality Show, New Albums, and a Music Academy
12 mins ago
Kailash Kher's Power-Packed Return: A Reality Show, New Albums, and a Music Academy
Natalie Guy's Auckland: A Sculptor's Perspective & A Weekend Guide for Kids
44 seconds ago
Natalie Guy's Auckland: A Sculptor's Perspective & A Weekend Guide for Kids
Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival: A Resplendent Return of Tradition
2 mins ago
Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival: A Resplendent Return of Tradition
Netflix's 'The Brothers Sun': A Testament to Rising Asian Representation in Hollywood
3 mins ago
Netflix's 'The Brothers Sun': A Testament to Rising Asian Representation in Hollywood
Latest Headlines
World News
The Symphony of Charter Change: A Closer Look at the Philippines' Political Orchestra
9 seconds
The Symphony of Charter Change: A Closer Look at the Philippines' Political Orchestra
Reading FC Fans Protest Against Club Owner in Pitch Invasion
13 seconds
Reading FC Fans Protest Against Club Owner in Pitch Invasion
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season
45 seconds
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season
Ben Foster Reveals Challenges of Training with Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United
48 seconds
Ben Foster Reveals Challenges of Training with Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United
Inside the Rising Trend of Vaping in Aotearoa: A Personal Journey
1 min
Inside the Rising Trend of Vaping in Aotearoa: A Personal Journey
Oregon's Housing Council Proposes Tax Increases Amid Controversy
1 min
Oregon's Housing Council Proposes Tax Increases Amid Controversy
'Dancing On Ice' 2024: High-Profile Cast and a Glacial Discussion on Salaries
1 min
'Dancing On Ice' 2024: High-Profile Cast and a Glacial Discussion on Salaries
Seattle Thunderbirds Edge Portland Winterhawks in Thrilling WHL Encounter
1 min
Seattle Thunderbirds Edge Portland Winterhawks in Thrilling WHL Encounter
Trump Fortifies Position for 2024 Presidential Run Despite Legal Challenges
2 mins
Trump Fortifies Position for 2024 Presidential Run Despite Legal Challenges
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
29 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app