The Bay Area’s Classical Music Scene in 2023: A Year of Remarkable Performances

The Bay Area’s classical music scene in 2023 was a rich tapestry of events that featured a diverse array of performances and new works. The year was marked by several standout productions and performances that showcased the depth and breadth of the musical talent in the region.

Enchanting Performances and Groundbreaking New Works

Among the highlights was Joyce DiDonato’s ‘Eden,’ a semi-staged concert that brought to the fore issues of climate and the natural world. DiDonato performed alongside the ensemble Il Pomo d’Oro, in a performance that was as thought-provoking as it was musically enchanting. The San Francisco Symphony, under the baton of Michael Tilson Thomas, gave a rare performance of Olivier Messiaen’s ‘Trois petites liturgies de la Présence divine.’ Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet lent his considerable talent to this performance, adding to its uniqueness.

Opera Highlights of the Year

On the opera front, Opera San Jose’s production of Verdi’s ‘Falstaff,’ featuring Darren Drone in the title role, was a comedic delight that left audiences in stitches. Meanwhile, the world premiere of ‘Stargazer’ by composer-in-residence Viet Cuong was a significant event for the California Symphony. It was a new work for piano and orchestra that displayed Cuong’s innovative compositional approach.

A Tribute to Kaija Saariaho

Following the death of composer Kaija Saariaho, the San Francisco Symphony presented her opera ‘Adriana Mater’ to critical acclaim. The performance was a fitting tribute to Saariaho’s legacy and her contributions to contemporary classical music. Also noteworthy was Igor Levit’s residency with the San Francisco Symphony, which included a challenging but rewarding performance of Busoni’s Piano Concerto.

Women Conductors in the Spotlight

It was also a year when women conductors, such as Lidiya Yankovskaya, made significant strides in the industry. Yankovskaya’s guest stint with Symphony San Jose was a celebrated event, marking her as a conductor to watch in the future.

Unforgettable Opera Productions

Other unforgettable productions included Livermore Valley Opera’s ‘Of Mice and Men’ and San Francisco Opera’s ‘Omar,’ a contemporary opera by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels. ‘Omar’ left a lasting impression with its powerful storytelling and performance, marking it as one of the year’s must-see productions.