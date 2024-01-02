en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

The Bay Area’s Classical Music Scene in 2023: A Year of Remarkable Performances

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
The Bay Area’s Classical Music Scene in 2023: A Year of Remarkable Performances

The Bay Area’s classical music scene in 2023 was a rich tapestry of events that featured a diverse array of performances and new works. The year was marked by several standout productions and performances that showcased the depth and breadth of the musical talent in the region.

Enchanting Performances and Groundbreaking New Works

Among the highlights was Joyce DiDonato’s ‘Eden,’ a semi-staged concert that brought to the fore issues of climate and the natural world. DiDonato performed alongside the ensemble Il Pomo d’Oro, in a performance that was as thought-provoking as it was musically enchanting. The San Francisco Symphony, under the baton of Michael Tilson Thomas, gave a rare performance of Olivier Messiaen’s ‘Trois petites liturgies de la Présence divine.’ Pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet lent his considerable talent to this performance, adding to its uniqueness.

Opera Highlights of the Year

On the opera front, Opera San Jose’s production of Verdi’s ‘Falstaff,’ featuring Darren Drone in the title role, was a comedic delight that left audiences in stitches. Meanwhile, the world premiere of ‘Stargazer’ by composer-in-residence Viet Cuong was a significant event for the California Symphony. It was a new work for piano and orchestra that displayed Cuong’s innovative compositional approach.

A Tribute to Kaija Saariaho

Following the death of composer Kaija Saariaho, the San Francisco Symphony presented her opera ‘Adriana Mater’ to critical acclaim. The performance was a fitting tribute to Saariaho’s legacy and her contributions to contemporary classical music. Also noteworthy was Igor Levit’s residency with the San Francisco Symphony, which included a challenging but rewarding performance of Busoni’s Piano Concerto.

Women Conductors in the Spotlight

It was also a year when women conductors, such as Lidiya Yankovskaya, made significant strides in the industry. Yankovskaya’s guest stint with Symphony San Jose was a celebrated event, marking her as a conductor to watch in the future.

Unforgettable Opera Productions

Other unforgettable productions included Livermore Valley Opera’s ‘Of Mice and Men’ and San Francisco Opera’s ‘Omar,’ a contemporary opera by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels. ‘Omar’ left a lasting impression with its powerful storytelling and performance, marking it as one of the year’s must-see productions.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chris Botti: A Jazz Legend Takes the Stage at SFJAZZ Center

By BNN Correspondents

Weekly Roundup: Gamified Economics, Hollywood Insights, Climate Reflections, Business Deals, and AI in Climate Change

By Nimrah Khatoon

Cuban Association of the Cinematographic Press Announces Best Films of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Starz's January 2024 Offerings: A Showcase of Diversity and Quality

By BNN Correspondents

Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar Reveal Challenging Shoot Conditions in Past ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 mins
Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar Reveal Challenging Shoot Conditions in Past ...
heart comment 0
J.J. Abrams Curates Must-See Films for TCM’s January 2024 Lineup

By BNN Correspondents

J.J. Abrams Curates Must-See Films for TCM's January 2024 Lineup
Film Industry Luminary Herman Levine Dies at 87

By BNN Correspondents

Film Industry Luminary Herman Levine Dies at 87
Shower Scene to Spider Bite: Powell and Sweeney Recount Filming ‘Anyone But You’

By BNN Correspondents

Shower Scene to Spider Bite: Powell and Sweeney Recount Filming 'Anyone But You'
A Crescendo of Creativity: The Bay Area’s 2023 Classical Music Scene

By BNN Correspondents

A Crescendo of Creativity: The Bay Area's 2023 Classical Music Scene
Latest Headlines
World News
Acalanes High School's Floyd Burnsed Named Coach of the Year After State Championship Victory
31 seconds
Acalanes High School's Floyd Burnsed Named Coach of the Year After State Championship Victory
Nike's Air Max 97 'Gundam': A Sneaker that Fuses Style, Comfort, and Nostalgia
34 seconds
Nike's Air Max 97 'Gundam': A Sneaker that Fuses Style, Comfort, and Nostalgia
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates
1 min
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
2 mins
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
2 mins
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
2 mins
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
2 mins
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
2 mins
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
2 mins
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
11 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
14 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
47 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app