The Battle for the National Calypso Monarch Crown Intensifies

The grand finale of the National Calypso Monarch competition in Trinidad and Tobago is inching closer, with twelve contestants set to vie for the coveted title on February 11. The semifinals, held on February 3, saw a cut-throat showdown among forty entrants, whittling down to the final twelve who now eye the esteemed crown.

Finalists: A Blend of Experience and Fresh Talent

The list of finalists encapsulates a blend of experienced stalwarts and rising stars in the calypso music domain. Names like Aaron Duncan, Brian London, Helon Francis, Karene Asche, Kurt Allen, and Machel Montano, synonymous with this form of music, will share the stage with emerging talents like Mical 'Mical Teja' Williams and Chuck Gordon. Adding a twist to the competition, Stacey Sobers and Winston 'Gypsy' Peters, along with Queen Victoria as the reserve contestant, will also vie for the crown.

Defending the Crown

However, the journey to the title is not going to be easy, with reigning champion Duane Ta'Zyah O'Connor ready to protect his crown. The Tobago Monarch, Dillon Thomas, is also in the fray, making the competition stiffer and more unpredictable than ever.

A Cultural Spectacle at Queen's Park Savannah

The Queen's Park Savannah, a venue deeply woven into the cultural fabric of Trinidad and Tobago's calypso music, is all set to host this grand event. The National Calypso Monarch competition is not just a contest but a vibrant celebration of music, dance, and cultural expression, marking a highlight in the country's Carnival season.