Arts & Entertainment

The Ballet Flat Pirouettes Back into Fashion: A Footwear Revival

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
The Ballet Flat Pirouettes Back into Fashion: A Footwear Revival

The humble ballet flat, once a scorned element of footwear, has pirouetted back into the spotlight, becoming the star shoe of 2023. This revival, largely propelled by luxury fashion house Miu Miu and the ‘balletcore‘ trend, has taken the world by storm, garnishing over a billion views on TikTok for ‘balletcore’ and another 300 million for ballet shoes.

From Neglect to the Runway

Once popularized by iconic figures like Brigitte Bardot and Audrey Hepburn, the ballet flat has been reimagined with innovative materials, shapes, and accessories. Its resurgence isn’t a fleeting phenomenon; its strong presence in the Spring-Summer 2024 fashion shows in global fashion capitals attests to its staying power. Brands like Ganni and Miu Miu have adopted the trend, with Ganni’s buckle ballerina flats and Miu Miu’s iconic satin pair capturing the imagination of the fashion world.

Fashion’s Shift Toward Comfort

Alongside ballet flats, biker boots and low-profile sneakers are also making substantial comebacks. Biker boots have seen a 174% increase in searches, while low-profile sneakers such as adidas Samba and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 have surged in popularity, marking a significant shift in fashion towards comfort. The pandemic has notably impacted footwear preferences, with high heel sales dropping by 65% year over year during 2020’s second quarter.

The Decline of the Chunky Sneaker

Conversely, chunky sneakers are losing their footing. As the fashion world turns its back on this trend, another one emerges – the rise in popularity of slingback kitten heels, which witnessed a 57% surge in search interest. This aligns with the broader shift in modern femininity and society’s move towards egalitarian ideals.

These findings, based on Stylight’s analysis of fashion trends and search behaviors from January to October 2023, derived from its 120 million annual shoppers, map the shifting landscape of footwear fashion. The ballet flat’s renaissance is a testament to the fashion world’s ability to reinvent and reimagine, and it’s clear that comfort is the new king in footwear fashion.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

