'The Bachelor' Season 28: Record Number of Contestants Set to Stir Up the Competition

Anticipation is mounting for the highly awaited season 28 of 'The Bachelor,' premiering on January 22. This season will see a record-breaking 32 contestants arrive at the Bachelor Mansion, each vying to win the heart of Joey Graziadei. With such a large pool of contestants, the competition is set to be fiercer than ever before. This heightened competition may result in less airtime for some contestants, making it more challenging for viewers to get to know each individual.

A Peek into Contestants' Lives

To facilitate a more intimate understanding of the contestants, the Instagram accounts of each participant have been made available. This eclectic group of women hail from various professional backgrounds. Among them are a realtor, account executive, entrepreneur, leasing agent, nanny, physician assistant student, executive assistant, radiochemist, actor, paralegal, mental health therapist, vintage store owner, and artist. Two contestants, Starr Skyler and Zoe Antona, have not disclosed their Instagram handles.

The Bachelor: Joey Graziadei

The man at the center of this whirlwind of romance is Joey Graziadei, a tennis coach from Kauai, Hawaii. Graziadei won over the hearts of Bachelor Nation in the latest season of The Bachelorette. Now, he is ready to embark on his own journey of love, navigating the passionate romances, shocking twists, and emotional rollercoaster that come with the territory.

Expectations for the New Season

Well-known commentator on the franchise, Reality Steve, has hinted at an exciting experience for the new season. The show's enduring popularity and recent spin-offs further underline its commitment to spreading love through our screens. As fans prepare to follow this journey, they can tune in every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, or stream the episodes on demand and on Hulu the next day.