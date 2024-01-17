The Avalanches Score Short Film 'Yeah The Boys': A Foray into Cinema

The Avalanches, a Melbourne-based musical duo, have returned to the spotlight with a notable achievement. They have composed the score for a new short film titled 'Yeah The Boys', set to make its premiere at Flickerfest in Sydney on January 19th. This marks The Avalanches' first release of new music in almost three years, following their 2021 single 'Don't Forget Your Neighborhood' featuring Cola Boyy.

'Yeah The Boys': A Commentary on Masculine Identity and Drinking Culture

Directed by Stefan Hunt and written by Vanessa Marian Varghese, the short film examines the themes of masculine identity and the prevalent drinking culture in Australia. With an eight-minute runtime, 'Yeah The Boys' provides a concise yet powerful exploration of these social issues.

The Avalanches: A Journey in Music

The Avalanches, known for their critically acclaimed album 'Since I Left You', have been a force in the music industry for over two decades. The album celebrated its 20th anniversary with a deluxe edition, cementing the duo's iconic status. Their latest venture into film scoring for 'Yeah The Boys' offers a new avenue for their musical expression.

Anticipation for New Music

Adding to the excitement, The Avalanches have hinted at the development of a new album through their social media last August. As fans eagerly wait for more details, their recent involvement with 'Yeah The Boys' serves as a captivating prelude to their upcoming music.