The Art of Preservation: Jeff LaMay's Dedication to the Wisconsin State Capitol

In the bustling heart of Madison, the Wisconsin State Capitol, a National Historic Landmark, stands as a testament to the state's rich history and architectural grandeur. Ensuring its aesthetic longevity is the responsibility of one man: Jeff LaMay, a decorative painter with a singular dedication to the preservation of this century-old edifice.

Advertisment

Artistry in Preservation

LaMay's work involves meticulous attention to detail, epitomizing the art of preservation. His tasks range from touching up the building's doors to maintaining the hundreds of cherry wood windows, each requiring a delicate hand and a keen eye. The upkeep of the Capitol's aesthetics demands patience and the ability to think quickly, without causing any damage to the century-old infrastructure.

The Task at Hand

Advertisment

Recently, LaMay completed a massive project that began in the summer of 2022: the refinishing of the Capitol's exterior doors and all 524 windows on the first four floors. This feat is a testament to his commitment and the high standards he sets for himself in maintaining the Capitol's pristine conditions

Passing on the Torch

At 66, discussion about LaMay's tenure in the role is inevitable. However, he remains committed to his mission. His priority is to ensure that the tradition of maintaining the Capitol's grandeur is passed on seamlessly to the next decorative painter. The appreciation he receives, particularly the wide-eyed wonder of visiting children, feeds his dedication.

LaMay's predecessor, Mike Bath, an engineering specialist who has worked at the Capitol since 1984 and was the decorative painter before LaMay, commends LaMay's work ethic and quick problem-solving skills. Together, they share a collective goal: to uphold the Capitol's quality and historical significance for years to come.