The Apprentice Under Fire: Outdated Format and Poor Representation Draw Criticism

The long-running reality television series, The Apprentice, has once again opened its boardroom doors for its 18th season. However, the reception has been far from celebratory. It has faced a barrage of criticism for its format, seen as outdated and out of touch, and for the BBC's perceived lack of investment in producing quality content.
The Apprentice: A Show in Crisis?
The show's youngest contestant ever, Ryan-Mark Parsons, has been vocal about his disappointment with the new candidates. He described them as 'dull and fame-hungry', drawing parallels between them and the contestants of another reality show, Love Island. He argued that the show's cast appeared more interested in the limelight than in business, undermining the core premise of the show. Parsons also pointed out the focus on older candidates, suggesting a shift away from the energetic and dynamic personas that have previously driven the show.
Calling for Change: Viewers and Former Contestants Alike
Parsons isn't alone in his criticism. Viewers have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with the selected candidates, branding them as 'awful' and 'useless'. They echo Parson's sentiment, urging the producers to 'spice up' the show and introduce a format change. Some have even suggested taking cues from Love Island's All Stars, known for its entertaining and unpredictable content.
Representation Matters
Another major critique of the show is its lack of representation. Critics have pointed out the glaring absence of candidates from Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. The show has been accused of prioritizing 'diverse and inclusive' appearances over actual skills or qualifications. The concern is that the show is becoming more of a spectacle than a platform for showcasing and nurturing business talent.
Television Landscape: A Mixed Bag
As the week's television content unfolded, other shows like ITV's Trigger Point, a bomb disposal drama, were also met with criticism for predictable plotlines and subpar character decisions. However, amidst the sea of underwhelming content, some shows have managed to shine. BBC2's Putin vs The West and Netflix's Six Nations: Full Contact have been cited as examples of quality programming, offering viewers a respite from the otherwise disappointing television week.