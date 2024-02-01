"The Apprentice" Resumes: A Tale of Triumph and Tribulation in Boardroom

The return of BBC's reality show, The Apprentice, has sparked a new wave of aspiring entrepreneurs vying for a lucrative business partnership with Lord Alan Sugar. Yet, amidst the fresh fervor, the spotlight inadvertently falls on the unfortunate trajectory of a past champion, Stella English.

Stella's Journey: From Triumph to Tribulation

In 2010, Stella, trading a high-paying job at a Japanese bank for a shot at business stardom, emerged victorious in the sixth series of The Apprentice. The victory, however, instead of catapulting her into the business stratosphere, led her down a path riddled with disappointment and distress.

A Crumbling Partnership

Stella's tenure at Sugar's company, Viglen, and her subsequent role at YouView, did not meet her lofty expectations. This widening chasm of disappointment eventually led to her resignation. A following stint as a consultant at Citigroup seemed promising but was unexpectedly cut short in the wake of an unsuccessful lawsuit against Lord Sugar for constructive dismissal.

Personal Life in Shambles

The legal battle, coupled with the relentless media scrutiny and mounting personal issues, left Stella in a precarious state, both financially and emotionally, with less than £90 to her name. The media circus surrounding her life took a toll on her marriage, leading to its eventual demise. Despite her dire straits and struggles to find employment, Stella found a lifeline as a host for Crowd Box and a management consultant.

A Glimmer of Hope

Despite the trials, Stella found solace in her personal life, welcoming a child with snooker player Ali Carter, although the couple reportedly split in 2019. As The Apprentice continues to air, offering contestants a chance at business glory, Stella's journey serves as a somber reminder of the high stakes involved.