The Ankler Launches 'Series Business': A New Powerhouse in TV Industry News

In an exciting development for the television industry, The Ankler, a renowned entertainment news platform, is launching a new weekly newsletter titled Series Business. The newsletter, set to debut on January 22, is designed to offer comprehensive coverage of the TV marketplace for both sellers and buyers, featuring the latest news, in-depth features, and exclusive scoops.

Elaine Low: The Driving Force

The helm of Series Business will be held by the acclaimed Elaine Low. Low joined The Ankler in 2023, bringing with her a wealth of experience gained from reputable platforms such as Business Insider, Variety, and Investor's Business Daily. She has built a reputation as a reliable source of information, covering significant events in the TV and entertainment industry, including the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, through the Strikegeist newsletter. Low's influence extends beyond print, with frequent guest appearances on various TV and radio programs. Her expertise and substantial following among industry members and executives is expected to significantly bolster the impact of the Series Business newsletter.

International Coverage with Manori Ravindran

Expanding its global reach, Series Business will also feature contributions from The Ankler's new London correspondent, Manori Ravindran. Specializing in the European entertainment TV market and beyond, Ravindran brings over a decade of experience and a multitude of awards in the film and television industries. Her international perspective is set to add depth and breadth to the Series Business newsletter, enhancing its appeal to a global audience.

Access to Series Business

As of now, access to Series Business will be exclusive to paid subscribers of The Ankler. However, future plans include offering separate subscription options for those keen on staying abreast of the dynamic entertainment TV marketplace. This ensures that the wealth of insights and updates offered by Series Business will be readily available to a wider audience, further solidifying The Ankler's position as a leading source of entertainment news.