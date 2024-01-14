The Alien Universe Returns: Noah Hawley’s Vision of a Retrofuturistic Earth

The much-anticipated television series set in the Alien universe, steered by Noah Hawley, has emerged from its hibernation in the shadows of industry strikes. With the wheels of production set to churn again, the show promises to evoke the eerie aura of the original Alien film, distancing itself from the more recent prequels like Prometheus.

Reviving the Original Atmosphere

As the architect of the series, Hawley is deeply infused with the ethos of the first Alien movie. He highlights the quintessential struggle of humanity, sandwiched between the perils of its age-old, parasitic origins and the impending threats posed by artificial intelligence. For him, the alien creature’s depiction as an evolved lifeform triumphs over the concept of it being a freshly minted bio-weapon.

A Retrofuturistic Aesthetic

Hawley has a distinctive vision for the series. He discards the depiction of contemporary technology, opting instead for a retrofuturistic aesthetic that lends the series a quintessential science fiction feel. The series is set to unfurl new chapters in its narrative by positioning it on Earth in the future, a divergence from the claustrophobic confines of spaceships and prisons that typified previous Alien iterations.

Questioning Humanity’s Right to Survival

The series doesn’t shy away from posing weighty questions. It compels its audience to confront the daunting question – does humanity deserve to survive? It is a contemplation that weaves together the threads of technological advancements and the inherent nature of humanity.

Ridley Scott, the director of the original Alien film, remains skeptical about the series’ potential to surpass the iconic first movie. Despite his role as a producer on the project, his reservations linger. However, with the likes of Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, and Timothy Olyphant gracing the cast, and the promise of a narrative that harks back to the original’s terror and intrigue, the series holds the potential to captivate audiences worldwide, marking a new era in the Alien universe.