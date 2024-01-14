en English
Arts & Entertainment

The Afolayan Effect: Transforming Nollywood One Film at a Time

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:34 pm EST
Kunle Afolayan, a recognized name in the Nigerian film industry, has left an indelible mark on Nollywood with his laudable contributions as an actor and director. Initiated into the world of cinema with his acting role in ‘Saworoide’ in 1999, Afolayan has been a trailblazer, introducing new narrative styles, technical upgrades, and elevated budgets to Nollywood.

Transitioning to the Director’s Chair

His directorial debut came with ‘Irapada’ in 2006, a film that clinched the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Film in an African Language. This success set the tone for Afolayan’s future ventures, where he was determined to enhance the Nollywood narrative. His approach to filmmaking involved larger budgets, shooting on 35mm, and releasing films in cinemas, all contributing to an enhanced cinematic experience, something previously unseen in the industry.

Acclaim for ‘October 1’

‘October 1’, one of Afolayan’s most acclaimed works, amassed 16 major African movie awards in 2015. The film, which became the second highest-grossing Nigerian film during its release, showcased his ability to tell compelling stories while maintaining high production standards. The success of ‘October 1’ was matched by ‘The CEO’, demonstrating Afolayan’s consistent ability to draw audiences.

Netflix Partnership and the Rise of ‘Anikulapo’

Afolayan’s collaboration with Netflix resulted in a three-picture deal, with ‘Swallow’ and the epic Nigerian fantasy ‘Anikulapo’ being the first two releases. The latter, a unique Nigerian interpretation of Game of Thrones, skyrocketed to become the most-watched non-English Netflix original film soon after its release.

Box Office Hits and Record Revenues

Afolayan’s top ten movies, including ‘A Naija’s Christmas’, ‘Anikulapo’, ‘October 1’, ‘Ijogbon’, ‘Monkalik’, ‘The Figurine’, ‘Omugwo’, ‘The CEO’, ‘Phone Swap’, and ‘Citation’, have dominated box office revenues in Nigeria. ‘Anikulapo’ alone raked in over N9 million in its first week, with similar success stories for ‘Omugwo’ and ‘Monkalik’. These successes underpin Afolayan’s influence in shaping the Nigerian film industry and his role in elevating Nollywood to new heights.

Nigeria
