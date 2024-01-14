The Academy Celebrates Iconic Indian Film DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan’s Successful Year and Potential Oscar Consideration

Unraveling the tapestry of Indian cinema, the Academy’s recent Instagram post featuring a classic song from the 1995 film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ), elicited a wave of enthusiasm among netizens. The post spotlighted Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the film’s lead actors, performing ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna,’ a timeless song etched in the hearts of millions.

A Nostalgic Journey Down Memory Lane

Directed by Aditya Chopra, DDLJ continues to be celebrated for its enduring presence in Indian cinema, charming audiences with its tale of Raj and Simran, two non-resident Indians in love. The movie, which was the highest-grossing Indian film of its time, won 10 Filmfare Awards and the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It remains the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema, with Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theater screening it even after 27 years.

Netizens Reflect on DDLJ’s Legacy

Indian netizens reacted to the Academy’s Instagram post with surprise and excitement. Some fans speculated about potential future honors for Shah Rukh Khan, while others defended the post as a rightful tribute to DDLJ’s legacy. The film’s portrayal of strong family values and following one’s heart has left a lasting impression, garnering critical acclaim worldwide.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Recent Triumphs

Shah Rukh Khan had a successful year at the box office in 2023, with hits like ‘Pathaan,’ ‘Jawan,’ and ‘Dunki.’ ‘Dunki,’ which addresses the issue of illegal immigration, stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal alongside SRK. While unconfirmed, reports suggest that ‘Dunki’ has been submitted for consideration at the 2024 Oscars, which if true, would mark a proud moment for the actor and director Rajkumar Hirani. However, an official confirmation from SRK’s team is still awaited.