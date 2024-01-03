The $1 Million Dollar Question: An Untold Story Behind JAY-Z and UGK’s ‘Big Pimpin’ Collaboration

In a recent revelation that has sent ripples through the music industry, music executive Greg Taylor shared an intriguing tale from the year 2000, highlighting a momentous collaboration that almost didn’t happen. The collaboration in question was none other than the hit record “Big Pimpin'” by JAY-Z and UGK.

The Reluctance of Pimp C

The late Pimp C, one-half of the legendary hip-hop duo UGK, was initially reluctant to feature on the track. Taylor detailed a conversation where Roc-A-Fella co-founder Dame Dash, in a bid to secure their participation, agreed to pay UGK a staggering $1 million, ten times what they had initially sought.

A Cheeky Suggestion and an Awkward Moment

Pimp C’s response to the generous offer was a curveball that no one saw coming. In a twist of humor, he suggested that the check should be given to Afeni Shakur, the mother of the late rapper 2Pac. This was an obvious reference to a past feud between JAY-Z and 2Pac. The jest was made in the presence of JAY-Z, who was on the call, leading to an awkward moment that Taylor had to quickly defuse.

The Resolution and Success

Despite the initial hiccup, the collaboration eventually proceeded after JAY-Z and Pimp C met and resolved their differences. Roc-A-Fella A&R Kyambo “Hip-Hop” Joshua also shared an anecdote about Pimp C’s initial misunderstanding of a JAY-Z lyric, which was clarified to be a reference to female passengers, not something inappropriate. Despite the initial hesitation, “Big Pimpin'” turned out to be UGK’s most successful single, reaching No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and contributing to the triple platinum success of JAY-Z’s album, Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter.