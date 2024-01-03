That’s TV Launches New Sister Channel, That’s TV 2, Showcasing Classic TV Shows

TV enthusiasts are in for a nostalgic treat as That’s TV announces the launch of its new sister channel, That’s TV 2, set to broadcast a collection of iconic television shows. The channel is a response to the escalating success of That’s TV, a platform renowned for its array of popular TV series. The creation of this second archive TV channel is a strategic move to address the packed schedule of the original channel and to provide viewers with an even wider selection of classic television content.

A Nostalgic Journey Through TV History

The new channel is set to hit the airwaves on January 3rd, 2024, promising viewers a ‘nostalgia-fest’ by featuring a range of classic shows. Among the notable series set to grace the screen are ‘Home and Away’, ‘Baywatch’, ‘Humans’, and ‘Prisoner: Cell Block H’. This launch aims to revisit these iconic series and give audiences the opportunity to relive the emotions and thrill they once evoked.

Accessible Across Multiple Platforms

That’s TV 2 will be available on Freeview channel 65, Sky channel 188, and Freesat channel 181, making it accessible to a broad range of viewers. However, users may need to retune their Freeview devices to access the new channel. This launch marks not just an expansion of That’s TV’s content, but also its reach, as it brings these beloved series back to TV screens across the UK.

Behind the Launch

At the helm of this launch is Kris Vaiksalu, the head of programming at That’s TV. Exuding enthusiasm and anticipation for the upcoming channel, Vaiksalu emphasizes the effort that went into launching the second archive TV channel. The channel’s creation is seen as a testament to the love and demand for classic television content, and Vaiksalu is optimistic about its reception by the audience. In the vein of That’s TV, That’s TV 2 is expected to resonate with viewers and further establish the network’s reputation for quality, nostalgic content.