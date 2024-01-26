THAMP Launches Monthly Theatre Workshops to Revive Theatre Arts

The Theatre Academy for Media and Performance (THAMP) in Thiruvananthapuram, India, is launching monthly theatre workshops for individuals over 18 years old. The inaugural three-day event is set to commence from January 26 to 28 at the theatre space in Winners Nagar, Peroorkada. This initiative, led by THAMP's founder and seasoned theatre practitioner, Rajesh Chandran T T, aims to revive and strengthen the connection with theatre arts, a connection that has been waning in recent times.

Revitalizing Theatre Arts

The Man Behind the Mission

A Broader Vision for Theatre

