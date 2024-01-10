en English
Arts & Entertainment

Thailand International Jazz Conference 2024: A Confluence of Music, Education and Charity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:54 am EST
The 15th edition of the Thailand International Jazz Conference (TIJC) 2024 is set to be held from January 26-28 at the College of Music, Mahidol University, located in the serene confines of Nakhon Pathom province. The event aims to create a vibrant Jazz community that contributes to the intellectual society through the powerful medium of music education.

World-renowned Jazz Artists to Grace the Event

TIJC 2024 promises to be a grand affair, with a lineup featuring both Thai and international jazz artists. The event will witness the presence of world-renowned jazz guitarist Jonathan Kreisberg and drummer Eric Harland. The duo will be conducting an all-day music camp, culminating in a stellar performance on the event’s final night. Other notable performers include the Kreisberg Quartet, Steven Feifke Trio, Jochen Rueckert, Loop Doctors, Candlelight Ficus, and Gabriele Buonasorte Quartet.

Special Performances and Activities

Adding to the allure of the event, the TIJC will also present a special ‘jazz orchestra’ performance. This unique rendition will be performed by the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra and The Pomelo Town jazz band, with songs rearranged by Thai artists to encourage attendees to explore their creative pursuits and create original works. Jazz bands from embassies of France, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Singapore, and Taiwan will also entertain audiences across three stages.

Charitable Cause

The event is not just about music and entertainment. A painted piano by artist Takrit Krutphum will be auctioned at the event. The proceeds from this auction will go towards music scholarships for children in remote areas, fostering a love for music and providing opportunities that would otherwise remain inaccessible.

Arts & Entertainment Music Thailand
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

