Texas Town's Unique Tradition: A Valentine's Day Postmark

In the quaint town of Valentine, Texas, love finds a unique expression through a decades-old tradition. For over 30 years, the Valentine Post Office has been offering a special postmark to celebrate Valentine's Day. This custom has transformed the small town into a favorite destination for those seeking a distinctive way to express their affection on this day dedicated to love. The postmark is not just a mere stamp; it reflects the creativity of the local youth as it is birthed from a contest held among students of the Valentine Independent School District.

Creating a Legacy through Art

The 2023 winning postmark design was conceived by Jajahira Rodriguez, a 12th grader who has etched a personal story into her artwork. Rodriguez, who lives in nearby Van Horn and attends school in Valentine, dedicated her art as a tribute to her late father, a tractor driver. This emotive design touched hearts, further exemplifying that the Valentine's Day postmark is not just a stamp, but a canvas to express and share personal narratives.

A Labor of Love

Postmaster Ismelda Ornelas, the diligent custodian of this tradition, takes pride in hand-canceling 10,000 to 12,000 envelopes annually. This tedious process, which she considers a 'labor of love,' attracts thousands of cards each year from across the nation and even from around the globe. For Ornelas, every card that she stamps with the winning design is a testament to the town's enduring love tradition.

Spreading Love, One Stamp at a Time

To partake in this unique tradition, individuals must send their Valentine's Day greeting card inside a larger envelope with appropriate postage to the Valentine Post Office. There is no fee for up to 50 cancellations, allowing love to be freely expressed and shared. For those who wish to send more love, a nominal fee applies to additional cancellations beyond the initial 50. The offer for the customized postmark remains valid until March 14, giving ample time for romantics to express their sentiments through this unique medium.