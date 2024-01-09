Terry Barber’s ‘The Gay Tenors’: A Tour of Music, Representation, and Equality

Renowned producer and rare countertenor, Terry Barber, is launching a novel touring show, ‘The Gay Tenors’. Gaining momentum from Barber’s illustrious career in music, including his work with a multiple Grammy-winning group and solo performances at prestigious venues worldwide, ‘The Gay Tenors’ is more than just a musical tour. It’s a harmonious blend of entertainment and human rights advocacy, a platform to promote representation and equality for the LGBTQ community.

A Showcase of Talent and Advocacy

The tour is slated to make its mark at the largest national booking conference in the USA, APAP, with a series of performances at the New York Hilton. Although entry is free, spaces are limited, making each performance an exclusive event. The repertoire is a fusion of the old and the new, featuring classical pieces reminiscent of the ‘Three Tenors’, but with a unique twist. The performances will also include modern music from iconic artists like Freddie Mercury and Elton John, all arranged to capture the essence of ‘The Gay Tenors’.

A Collaborative Effort for Change

At the helm of this groundbreaking tour is director Clayton Phillips, known for his work with Tony-winning director Harold Prince. Joining Barber on stage is Broadway performer Melvin Tunstall III, adding another layer of depth and diversity to the performances. The ensemble’s goal is simple yet profound: to break down barriers and educate through music, serving as role models for LGBTQ youth and advocates for change.

Inviting Support for a Cause

As they embark on this journey, ‘The Gay Tenors’ are not just seeking applause but also support. They are reaching out for grant support from human rights foundations, corporate sponsorships, and tax-deductible donations through the nonprofit organization, Artists for a Cause Inc. In doing so, they invite every supporter of human rights to not only attend the performances but also to contribute to the cause, helping ‘The Gay Tenors’ make a difference through the universal language of music.