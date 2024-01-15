en English
Arts & Entertainment

Tems: The Grammy-Winning Nigerian Singer Defying Fashion Norms

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
Tems: The Grammy-Winning Nigerian Singer Defying Fashion Norms

In a world where high-profile personalities often adhere to a strict fashion protocol, Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has chosen to tread her own path.

In a recent interview, she shared her laid-back approach to fashion, revealing that she would choose jeans for a hypothetical dinner with former U.S. President Barack Obama. Her statement has ignited a variety of reactions from the public, underscoring the fascination and intrigue surrounding her distinct style.

Tems’ Casual Approach to High-Profile Meetings

Known for her unique voice and style, Tems expressed that she would maintain her casual fashion sense, even for a meeting with a globally recognized leader like Obama. She was quoted saying, ‘I wouldn’t mind wearing jeans to have dinner with Barack Obama.’ This statement, indicative of her true-to-self nature, has led to varying reactions from fans and observers. While some lauded her for her simplicity, others humorously compared her style to a local masquerade costume. Regardless of the opinions, it’s clear that Tems walks to the beat of her own drum, setting herself apart in an industry that often insists on polished perfection.

The Cloud-like Outfit at the 2023 Academy Awards

Besides her recent remarks, Tems has also been in the spotlight for her distinctive fashion choices at high-profile events. She made headlines for her appearance at the 2023 Academy Awards, where she donned a cloud-like outfit. The dress, notable for its size and unusual design, became a hot topic of discussion online, with many debating its impact on the view of other attendees. Despite any controversy, Tems’ bold fashion choices have further cemented her status as a trendsetter.

Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist

Interestingly, Obama has shown an appreciation for Nigerian music, including Tems’ songs. His 2022 Summer playlist featured tracks by Nigerian artists like Tems and Burna Boy, sparking diverse reactions from Nigerians. Some celebrated the international recognition of their artists, while others ignited debates about the artists who didn’t make the cut. This inclusion of Nigerian music in Obama’s playlist has sparked conversations about the global reach and influence of African music.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

