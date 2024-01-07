en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Temper Theatre’s ‘Home’: A Deeply Personal Production Reflecting the Fenlands and Climate Change

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Temper Theatre’s ‘Home’: A Deeply Personal Production Reflecting the Fenlands and Climate Change

Renowned for their socio-political and environmentally inspired productions, Temper Theatre is making a triumphant return to its birthplace in Cambridgeshire with the latest show, ‘Home.’ Celebrating a decade-long journey that has seen them perform across the UK and beyond, the theatre company is now staging this acclaimed production for local audiences after a successful stint at the Edinburgh Fringe.

‘Home’: A Journey of Memory, Parenthood, and Climate Change

‘Home’ is not just another play for the theatre company, but a deeply personal endeavor for Finn Morrell, the artistic director and theatre maker of Temper Theatre. Born and raised in Ely, Morrell has a heartfelt connection with the Fenlands, the marshy region influencing the production. In ‘Home,’ the audience follows Imogen on a poignant journey through time and terrain, navigating her memories and the marshlands to return to her childhood home. A journey that mirrors Morrell’s personal experiences and the deep inspiration derived from the Fenlands.

The Fenlands: An Integral Part of the Narrative

The Fenlands themselves play a pivotal role in the narrative, as they are currently facing a high risk of flooding due to climate change. The vulnerability and resilience of the marshlands add a layer of urgency and relevance to the tale, reflecting the imminent threats posed by environmental changes on our homes and lives.

Innovative Staging Techniques and Original Music

Immersing the audience in the story are the inventive staging techniques employed in the production. From revolving sets and cinematic techniques to the original music composed by Dave Price, every element is meticulously crafted to enhance the narrative and the overall theatre experience.

The creation of ‘Home,’ as shared by Morrell, was triggered by a profound reconnection with his roots and the history of the lands as he returned home to help his parents move house. This 60-minute show is designed for audiences aged 12 and above and is slated to be performed at Babylon Arts in Ely and The Robinson Theatre in Cambridge.

0
Arts & Entertainment Climate & Environment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
18 seconds ago
Intence Continues New Year's Day Tradition with 'Year of Gear'
Dancehall sensation, Intence, has inaugurated 2024 with the release of his latest single ‘Year of Gear,’ marking the sixth consecutive year of his New Year’s Day tradition. The single was launched digitally through VP Records, accompanied by a music video, resonating with the introspective tone that has become characteristic of Intence’s discography. A Tradition of
Intence Continues New Year's Day Tradition with 'Year of Gear'
Keiko Necesario: A Year of Triumph and New Beginnings
6 mins ago
Keiko Necesario: A Year of Triumph and New Beginnings
'Armageddon' Spotlight on Coventry: Ricky Gervais' Stand-up Show Stirs Mixed Reactions
6 mins ago
'Armageddon' Spotlight on Coventry: Ricky Gervais' Stand-up Show Stirs Mixed Reactions
Penelope Cruz Eyes Superhero Roles and Musical Endeavors
2 mins ago
Penelope Cruz Eyes Superhero Roles and Musical Endeavors
New Faces Triumph at Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Judith Light, Nick Offerman Among Winners
4 mins ago
New Faces Triumph at Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Judith Light, Nick Offerman Among Winners
Liverpool's Cultural Flourish: A Year of Eurovision, Film, and Music
4 mins ago
Liverpool's Cultural Flourish: A Year of Eurovision, Film, and Music
Latest Headlines
World News
The Capitol Riot Shooting: Unraveling the Ashli Babbitt Case
58 seconds
The Capitol Riot Shooting: Unraveling the Ashli Babbitt Case
Theianna-Lee Terrelonge Sets New Personal Best at JC/Pure Water Meet
1 min
Theianna-Lee Terrelonge Sets New Personal Best at JC/Pure Water Meet
Chicago Blackhawks Grapple with Injury Woes: Connor Bedard Sidelined
1 min
Chicago Blackhawks Grapple with Injury Woes: Connor Bedard Sidelined
Dengue Fever in Sabah: 11 Deaths Recorded in 2023
2 mins
Dengue Fever in Sabah: 11 Deaths Recorded in 2023
Record Drug-Related Deaths in England and Wales: A Crisis Unveiled
2 mins
Record Drug-Related Deaths in England and Wales: A Crisis Unveiled
Chicago Blackhawks Face Major Setback as Injuries Mount
2 mins
Chicago Blackhawks Face Major Setback as Injuries Mount
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes: A Clash of Titans in the BBL 2023-24
2 mins
Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes: A Clash of Titans in the BBL 2023-24
Culinary Revolution at British Football Stadiums: More than Just a Game
2 mins
Culinary Revolution at British Football Stadiums: More than Just a Game
Chicago Blackhawks' Struggle: Rising Star Bedard Sidelined
2 mins
Chicago Blackhawks' Struggle: Rising Star Bedard Sidelined
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
58 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
1 hour
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
1 hour
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
10 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app