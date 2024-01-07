Temper Theatre’s ‘Home’: A Deeply Personal Production Reflecting the Fenlands and Climate Change

Renowned for their socio-political and environmentally inspired productions, Temper Theatre is making a triumphant return to its birthplace in Cambridgeshire with the latest show, ‘Home.’ Celebrating a decade-long journey that has seen them perform across the UK and beyond, the theatre company is now staging this acclaimed production for local audiences after a successful stint at the Edinburgh Fringe.

‘Home’: A Journey of Memory, Parenthood, and Climate Change

‘Home’ is not just another play for the theatre company, but a deeply personal endeavor for Finn Morrell, the artistic director and theatre maker of Temper Theatre. Born and raised in Ely, Morrell has a heartfelt connection with the Fenlands, the marshy region influencing the production. In ‘Home,’ the audience follows Imogen on a poignant journey through time and terrain, navigating her memories and the marshlands to return to her childhood home. A journey that mirrors Morrell’s personal experiences and the deep inspiration derived from the Fenlands.

The Fenlands: An Integral Part of the Narrative

The Fenlands themselves play a pivotal role in the narrative, as they are currently facing a high risk of flooding due to climate change. The vulnerability and resilience of the marshlands add a layer of urgency and relevance to the tale, reflecting the imminent threats posed by environmental changes on our homes and lives.

Innovative Staging Techniques and Original Music

Immersing the audience in the story are the inventive staging techniques employed in the production. From revolving sets and cinematic techniques to the original music composed by Dave Price, every element is meticulously crafted to enhance the narrative and the overall theatre experience.

The creation of ‘Home,’ as shared by Morrell, was triggered by a profound reconnection with his roots and the history of the lands as he returned home to help his parents move house. This 60-minute show is designed for audiences aged 12 and above and is slated to be performed at Babylon Arts in Ely and The Robinson Theatre in Cambridge.