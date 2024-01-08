Television Highlights: Nikki Giovanni on ‘Soul’, ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ Documentary, and More

Stepping into the limelight of the television sphere, Nikki Giovanni, a prominent figure of the civil rights and Black Power movements, has reemerged as a prominent highlight on PBS’ talk show ‘Soul.’ The show, serving as a platform for Black talent, has been a platform where Giovanni, a distinguished writer and university professor, engaged in thought-provoking discussions about literature and culture with other notable figures.

‘Mr. Soul!’: A Nostalgic Journey

A documentary titled ‘Mr. Soul!’, available on Max, delves into the series and its producer Ellis Haizlip. This piece not only covers the series but also brings Giovanni back into focus, featuring her in a segment called ‘Mars’. This segment marries her evocative poetry and stirring stories with a jazz score, historical footage, and personal narratives, creating a remarkable fusion of art and history.

‘Secrets of Polygamy’: A Disturbing Revelation

Meanwhile, A&E’s ‘Secrets of Polygamy’ offers a unsettling insight into the lives of those affected by the fundamentalist version of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The show recounts personal experiences of violence, coercion, and arranged marriages to older men, manifesting the grim realities that linger beneath the surface of religious fundamentalism.

‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’: A Critical Examination

ABC’s documentary ‘Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields’ explores the controversial experiences of Brooke Shields and Jodie Foster, both child actresses cast in sexualized roles. This timely documentary reignites discussions about the potential exploitation of child actors in the entertainment industry, a topic that continues to be relevant today. Other television highlights include reruns of ‘NCIS,’ the 28th season premiere of ‘Antiques Roadshow,’ a Hallmark movie ‘A Royal Winter,’ and a rerun of ‘The Irrational’ on NBC. The film ‘Wanda’ by Barbara Loden, an independent film pioneer, is also featured on TCM.